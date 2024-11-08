‘He Thinks It's Fun’: Heretic’s Hugh Grant And Sophie Thatcher Dig Into The Special Way The New Horror Movie Conjures Scares

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’ Heretic is unquestionably a horror film, but it’s an atypical example of the genre. While aficionados are well-cognizant of jump scares and bloody violence, the new release is able to get under your skin by simply featuring characters in an escalating conversation. Its success is sourced from many contributors, but the performances by stars Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East are obviously essential, and I asked them about conjuring the terror in the movie late last month during the film’s Los Angeles press day.

In the new horror movie, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East play Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton – two Mormon missionaries who find themselves trapped in a dangerous exercise when they knock on the door of a mysterious man who is only identified as Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant). What ultimately drives the horror in the movie is recognizing and empathizing with the protagonist’s growing sense of unease and fear. In generating that, Thatcher gives a great deal of credit to her veteran co-star, who not only gave her a lot to react to, but kept things fresh from take-to-take by experimenting with different approaches. She said,

A lot of it was just reacting to Hugh. He's fantastic and really, it's a blessing to have an actor that really shakes it up each take and like tries new things so it's not all just stagnant. So I think it was just reacting, and I feel like it just feels lucky to like not have to do all of this imaginary thinking. He was just there. [Laugh]

It’s unexpected material for Hugh Grant to be working with, as the actor has long been known for romantic comedies and dramas where he has showcased his special brand of stumbling British charm. That reputation proves to be its own ingredient in the cinematic experience, though, as the film essentially weaponizes his on-screen reputation. His charisma and smile are an effective lure before you totally recognize the metaphorical knife he is hiding behind his back. It’s a particular aspect of the movie that has earned it high marks from critics (I am a voice in that chorus as well, as expressed in my four-star review for CinemaBlend)

Following Sophie Thatcher’s comments, Grant explained that there would be some takes in the filming of Heretic where you’d get a little glimpse behind the mask that would serve to keep the audience on edge – and passing the complement torch, he gave credit to the post-production work for sculpting what is his performance in the final cut of the film. Said Grant,

Well, I think it was to where to very occasionally [apply] just the tiniest glimpse of this 'He's not what he seems to be.' Because otherwise he thinks it's fun! It's a fun game. It's quite a fun evening. Let's talk about religion. Let's have some games with doors, and keeping up that exterior kind of drives the energy of the film. And then just occasionally there's a cloud in his eye. And I think they've edited the film very well. You just occasionally cut to him and he's just making the wrong face.

The latest feature to hit theaters from indie distributor A24, Heretic arrives everywhere this Friday, November 8. And while the trailer for the movie is thankfully spoiler-free, you’re definitely going to want to see it before the surprises get openly discussed online.