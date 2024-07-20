Heretic: What We Know About The Next A24 Horror Film

Alert, alert! A24 is behind another horror movie and it’s called Heretic!

Okay, so alert aside, if you know me, you know I love the best A24 horror movies . In fact, I’d go so far as to say that they have created some of the best horror films of the last few years, from Midsommar to Hereditary and, of course, my personal 2023 horror film of the year, Talk to Me .

But now, they’re coming out with another great horror movie – Heretic. And if you’re like me and you’re already chomping at the bit to see another excellent horror film after the smash-hit Longlegs in theatres, then you’ve come to the right place. Here is what we know so far about Heretic.

(Image credit: A24)

According to the official A24 website, Heretic will be released on November 15th, 2024, as part of the 2024 movie schedule. It’s a little surprising, considering I would expect a horror movie to release a little closer to Halloween, but I suppose November is also a good time.

November 2024, in general, is filled to the brim with significant releases anyway, like the surprising Moana 2 , the highly anticipated musical Wicked (the first part), and many others that plenty of movie fans are excited about. While I’ll indeed be seeing those movies in theaters, you can bet that I’m also going to be seeing Heretic the moment it comes out.

Check Out The Heretic Trailer

If you’re wondering what Heretic is about, then you have to check out the official trailer that’s already released. While it doesn’t expose much about the plot – as is usually the case with most A24 horror movies – it gives us a little hint of the horror we are about to get with this small but talented cast – and plenty of puzzles that already make me confused.

The Heretic Cast

(Image credit: A24)

While some horror films might have big casts, Heretic actually only has three prominent cast members, whom A24 has confirmed. Here is who you can expect to see:

Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed

First up on this list is Hugh Grant, whom A24 confirmed is the star of Heretic, playing Mr. Reed. The actor became known for the many rom-coms of his career, starring in movies like Notting Hill, Love, Actually, and Bridget Jones’ Diary, but he’s done various other roles as well, some wacky and others more dramatic.

His other notable parts have included his roles in movies like the Wonka cast , The Gentleman, Cloud Atlas, Paddington 2, Florence Foster Jenkins, and more. Truthfully, I’ve seen Grant in so many different roles; him in a horror film fits, and it’s always fun to see him as a villain in some way.

Sophie Thatcher

A24 confirmed the next actor, Sophie Thatcher, who will play one of the missionaries in Heretic. The actress is primarily known for her role as young Natalie Scatorccio in the Yellowjackets cast , which is one of the best shows on Showtime. However, she’s also appeared in various roles like The Boogeyman, Prospect, and MaXXXine (another A24 horror film).

Chloe East

The last person that A24 confirmed would star in Heretic is Chloe East, the second missionary. The actress has been in Hollywood for more than ten years, appearing in shows like True Blood, Ice, and Liv and Maddie, but her most significant role thus far was a breakout part in The Fabelmans, where she plays Monica Sherwood.

Talk about a small but stacked cast – and one I can’t wait to follow.

What Is Heretic About?

(Image credit: A24)

So, I’ve talked about the cast, shown the trailer, and you know when Heretic is coming out — but what the heck does this film entail?

Thankfully, A24 has a premise for us, and it’s pretty simple – Heretic will follow two missionaries who, of course, are trying to convert people to their faith. But they end up knocking on the wrong door and become entwined with Mr. Reed (Grant), someone who puts their faith to the test.

I mean, this already sounds like one of those movies that will be sitting with you for hours afterwards and will probably make me pray to God because of how terrified it will leave me. So yes, I am hoping to be scared.

Heretic Is Directed And Written By Scott Beck And Bryan Woods

(Image credit: A24)

A24 also confirmed that Scott Beck and Bryan Woods would be directing Heretic. The two collaborators have worked on several horror films together, co-writing A Quiet Place.

That movie specifically has become a huge franchise, with a sequel, and a new prequel that came out in June 2024, so it’s clear that their writing has certainly made them known and it makes me curious as to what this new film could include. The pair have also directed Nighlight and Haunt, and worked on 65, as well as The Boogeyman, so it’s clear they have plenty of experience in horror and other genres.

Heretic Is Being Distributed By A24

(Image credit: A24)

As I noted several times previously, Heretic is made and distributed by A24, which is pretty much considered a gold standard in horror at this point. There are plenty of great A24 movies that aren’t horror, including Academy Award winners, but there’s no denying that they’ve certainly made a name for themselves in this genre.

An example of horror films from A24 that we haven’t already mentioned include The Witch, The Lighthouse, Under The Skin, Saint Maud, Men, In Fabric, It Comes At Night and many, many more.

It’s been a little bit since we’ve gotten a new horror film from the company in general, but it always seems to deliver no matter what. Whether this one will live up to the hype that A24 horror movies tend to have is yet to be seen. However, with Hugh Grant in a leading role and a small cast, I have a feeling we’ll all be scared out of our minds.

I personally can’t wait until November comes around – even if spooky season will be done by then. Anyone else as excited as I am?