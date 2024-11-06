‘You’ll Find Him Utterly Terrifying.’ Critics Weigh In On Heretic, The Latest Chapter In Hugh Grant’s Villain Era

Spooky season may have reached its official end, but the list of upcoming horror movies continues to provide. Some of the best scary movies have been distributed by A24 in recent years, and Hugh Grant no doubt hopes to be amongst the next success stories as the star of Heretic. Grant plays Mr. Reed, who puts the faith of two Mormon missionaries to the test, and after several of the actor’s recent projects — The Undoing and Paddington 2, for example — weaponized his rom-com charm, critics are now sharing their thoughts on his latest “utterly terrifying” portrayal ahead of the film’s November 8 release.

From what we know about Heretic , Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East co-star as the young women who go knocking on Mr. Reed’s door, unwittingly setting the wheels in motion for a dangerous and terrifying fight for their lives. Unlike some of the offerings on the 2024 movie calendar , the trailer for Heretic spoils impressively little about the film , and don’t worry, I’ll keep this roundup spoiler-free to continue that trend here. In the CinemaBlend review of Heretic , Eric Eisenberg says it’s one of the year’s best horror movies, rating it 4 out of 5 stars and writing:

Hugh Grant is the spotlight star in Heretic, as it’s his performance that makes the film the standout that it is. Audiences have spent decades appreciating his special brand of British charm in comedies and romantic dramas, and that familiar gentleness proves effectual as Mr. Reed lures Barnes and Paxton into his home – but Grant then proceeds to cash in all that earned emotional goodwill for a creeptastic turn as the character’s true intentions come to light. He doesn’t showcase a dangerous anger or pose a physical threat; his danger is as a charismatic guide leading the young women into his maze, and his recognized delightful grin is rendered chilling.

Mark Kennedy of the AP rates Heretic 3 out of 4 stars, saying that around the halfway point, audiences will be begging for less religion and more blood — and an “utterly terrifying” Hugh Grant will deliver. Kennedy says:

So beautifully constructed and acted in the first half is Heretic that you won’t really notice when it turns into a horror movie. You might be a step ahead of the missionaries, but not by much. Mr. Reed alternates between creepy and funny, well versed in Spider-Man and Voltaire, Radiohead and the Hollies, Wendy’s and Taco Bell. Grant has gloriously weaponized his natural charm. Mr. Reed has his own grand theory about religion and you will learn it. And he may or may not have some creepy stuff in his basement. ‘It’s all terrifying. It is scary. I’m scared,’ he says adorably, but he’s referring to organized religions. You’ll find him utterly terrifying.

Matthew Jackson of AV Club grades the movie a B+, writing that dialogue drives the tension in Heretic and that the three central actors succeed in keeping audience members on edge for the duration of the compelling and inventive thriller. The critic says:

[Hugh Grant] embodies this strange man as equal parts creep, kind theologian, and imminently clever criminal, but in his interpretation Reed is, above all, a showman. Grant’s been on a tear weaponizing his rom-com charm and vulnerability for villainous roles, but even with that in mind, Heretic feels like a step up—an attempt to not just subvert our expectations but construct new ones around how far he’s willing to push his own shifting persona. It’s a bravura performance that commands the entire movie, but he’s not alone. Thatcher and East match him step for step, and East in particular proves herself a talent to watch.

Siddhant Adlakha of Inverse writes that despite some inherent flaws, the upcoming A24 film is wildly exciting and is certain to keep moviegoers on the edge of their seats whilst gripping fistfuls of popcorn. The critic writes:

Few films have been as simultaneously silly and pulse-pounding as Heretic, a tale of two young Mormon missionaries lured into an elaborate test of faith. The film is Saw for Reddit atheism, anchored by a delightfully devious performance from Grant, whose career heartthrob status is turned on its head. The plot may as well be improvised, given how each reveal seems to emanate from nowhere, but the precision with which the directing duo turns each screw is a marvel to behold. Heretic shouldn’t work, and the fact that it does is a twisted miracle.

Patrick Cavanaugh of ComicBook.com gives it a 3 out of 5, agreeing with the critic above that Heretic isn’t presenting any real new criticisms on religion. While he says the first act shows huge promise for being one of best A24 horror movies , the tension dips as the movie progresses. Still seeing this side of Hugh Grant, as well as a different look at writers/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, is worth the price of admission. Cavanaugh continues:

If nothing else, Heretic entirely succeeds at delivering audiences something they’ve never quite seen from filmmakers Beck and Woods or star Grant before. For that alone, the film is fully worth experiencing, and while the questions it presents about organized religion and belief might not feel entirely new to virtually anyone who’s ever personally grappled with those ideas, it’s admirable that the film is at least attempting to say anything at all. Whether the messy and overcomplicated delivery of those ideas lands with all audiences is yet to be seen, but we’ll take a thought-provoking genre film over a superficial slasher that emphasizes shock over sophistication any day of the week.

Critics overall seem impressed at what Hugh Grant and his co-stars have accomplished, with Heretic earning a Certified Fresh 93% on Rotten Tomatoes as we prepare for its theatrical premiere. If you haven't gotten enough of the spooky season yet, be sure to catch this one in the theaters starting Friday, November 8.