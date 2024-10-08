A24's Latest Heretic Trailer Has Impressed Me With How Little The Hugh Grant Horror Movie Has Been Spoiled

Everyday we’re getting closer to the final innings of the 2024 movie schedule , with some select delights awaiting just around the bend. The upcoming A24 movie Heretic is one of those very films to look forward to, and somehow this Hugh Grant led journey into holy dread is still somewhat of a mystery.

In fact, the only thing that impressed me more than Grant’s deliciously creepy performance is the fact that we’ve seen three trailers for this flick, and I feel we’re not even closed to being spoiled.

Heretic’s Secret Keeping Abilities Need To Be Commended

In an age where you hear people say “The trailer gave too much away!” on a regular basis, having a well-received horror film remain a mystery this far out feels like a blessing. And trust me, what we know about Heretic is already enough to send our imaginations racing.

Especially when Hugh Grant’s “Mr. Reed” is about to send young Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East) through a journey of inner faith. Of course, that sort of enterprise normally entails some sort of personal conflict, at least in the more traditional sort of narrative where a person of faith has this very common personal crisis.

However, Heretic writers/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods have seemed to have taken that prospect and translated it into something much more horrific. As you can see throughout all three trailers, whatever that journey entails, and the end result, is still as cryptic as ever.

Much like any of the other best A24 movies, we're all asking questions about what we're not seeing. In that particular spirit, I'd like to share a theory on where I think the madness that is Heretic is heading.

My Best Guess As To Where Heretic Is Going

With the limited knowledge at hand, I have to openly wonder just where the story for Heretic is going. More so than any normal trailer, as again, we the audience seem to be as in the dark as Sisters Barnes and Paxton. However, I have a wild theory that has been sparked by the main thrust of the picture’s story.

Let’s just say that while this role seems to break Hugh Grant’s “orange role” streak , it was with good purpose. Especially when the center of Heretic’s story is Mr. Reed, a man who’s supposedly well read in the ways of comparative religion, forcing our young Mormon protagonists to choose between “Belief” and “Disbelief.”

Through a home crafted maze, and the potential assistance of some psychotropic drugs that sound like they can make a person feel rather unwell, that simple choice that must be simply chosen is going to unfold. That, to me, sounds like a dash of cosmic horror is going to invade Heretic’s oh so secretive confines.

I think that Sisters Barnes and Paxton are about to be shown a peek beyond the veil of our world, and what they see just might drive them to the point of near madness. Which, ultimately, will force them to either see comfort in Belief, or live disillusioned with Disbelief…and carry on Mr. Reed’s work.

I’m willing to risk being wrong, because it proves my point that Heretic’s marketing has revealed next to nothing, and the ride towards enlightenment is all the more fun. This is all mere speculation, and I can’t wait to see if I’m right or wrong. Also, this picture had me on the hook the moment Hugh Grant was shown to be a holy terror that might become one of the greats in the landscape of upcoming horror movies.

Heretic doesn’t have long before it reveals its secrets to all of us, as the movie has been pushed up into a theatrical debut on November 8th. And while we're unsure when it'll head to streaming, A24's current deal that allows Max subscription holders to enjoy the spoils of their library has probably secured that fate.

But if you've decided to wait until streaming, good luck avoiding spoilers in the meantime. Whatever the truth of Heretic may turn out to be, it looks like we'll be talking about those reveals for some time.