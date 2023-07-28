‘Horned Up’ Athletes And ‘Muscle Babies’? Sam Richardson And Zoë Chao Share Ideas For The Afterparty Season 3

One joy regarding the structure of the whodunit comedy The Afterparty is that the mystery can be moved to a new location with each new season. The original took place at an actual afterparty, where the host (played by Dave Franco) turned up dead. The Afterparty Season 2 has shifted to a wedding reception, though it’s off to a rocky start because the groom (Zach Woods) has been found dead in his bed. The game is afoot! With all of that in mind, I wanted to solicit ideas of where The Afterparty Season 3 should be set, so everyone with an Apple TV+ subscription could start catching up on existing episodes and be ready if a new season got announced. And The Afterparty stars Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao won the award for “Best Answer.”

Zoe Chao and Sam Richardson are the only returning cast members – in addition to detective Danner, played by Tiffany Haddish. So they have a good handle on the importance of the location to the murder mystery. After Chao suggests a moon landing party as the possible spot for The Afterparty Season 3, and determines the difference between a modern-day moon landing and a 1960s based mystery, RIchardson steps in with the humdinger of a suggestion: a murder mystery set in the Olympics village.

Chao seems confused by the suggestion, but Sam Richardson clarifies why this is a good idea, because of the unusual characters it could offer up. Richardson elaborates:

Athletes. Horned-up athletes. Don’t you know what happens in Olympic village? Because they’ve all been working so long, and four years of this, and now they finally are able to party.

When Zoe Chao asks in jest how many babies Sam Richardson thinks have been conceived in Olympics village, he replies:

Just look for all the muscle babies, and you’ll know which ones. They’re born every four years.

Somehow, Sam Richardson’s answer reminds me of a mash up of two of his skits from the Netflix comedy series I Think You Should Leave. In one, Richardson presides over a Baby of the Year competition. And in another, there’s a competition of Little Buff Boys. Both are horribly uncomfortable. Take a look at this one :

But I still think it’s an incredible idea for The Afterparty Season 3. We have seen some changes happen between Season 1 and 2 of The Afterparty, and it made things interesting behind the scenes for the cast. And even though we are only a few episodes into the second season, it’s clear that this concept easily can switch from season to season, bringing in new cast members each time. We just have to wait for that next announcement to be made.