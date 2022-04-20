The Best Tiffany Haddish Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

Over the last several years, people have gotten to know Tiffany Haddish as much more than a stand-up comedian. From starring in some of the most hilarious comedy movies to appearing in new TV shows on streaming platforms, Haddish has steadily been making a name for herself in Hollywood as a hilarious actress.

If you’re looking for the best Tiffany Haddish movies and TV shows, check out these that are streaming or are available to rent right now.

Girls Trip (2017)

First up on the list, we have Girls Trip. This hilarious 2017 comedy follows the story of four friends who are looking for a chance to reconnect, so they go on a trip to New Orleans for the Essence Festival, and wouldn’t you know that it turns into a crazy adventure that has drinking, romancing, and so much more that’ll make you laugh.

Girls Trip was actually the first movie where I noticed Tiffany Haddish (like many others), and for good reason. Her performance in the comedy film was stellar and I would willingly return to watch the movie again because she’s so funny and it’s definitely one of her best films. It looks like Girls Trip 2 might even happen , so who knows? We might get to see Haddish flex her comedic skills with this character once more.

Tuca & Bertie (2019 - Present)

Next up, we have Tuca & Bertie. This adult animated series, starring Tiffany Haddish and comedian Ali Wong, is about a friendship that has lasted decades, specifically following two birds in their thirties who are roommates and go on ridiculous adventures together.

When I say that Tiffany Haddish has the perfect voice for voiceover role, I mean it with my whole heart. Her voice has so much personality in it that it’s hard for you to picture anyone else in the role of Tuca and she rocks it. Also, she and Ali Wong have some of the best chemistry I’ve seen in a comedic show - and it’s literally just their voices. It was a fan-favorite on Netflix before it got revived at Adult Swim , so you know it’s going to be fantastic.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Moving on, we have The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. This popular sequel follows the same characters that we grew to love, now five years later when a new threat comes to ruin their lives and all that they hold dear. Emmet and all his friends must reunite to save his city once more.

Tiffany Haddish voices Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, a shapeshifting empress, and oh my God, her character is so funny. Like legit funny. She has a whole sequence in the film where she sings that she’s ‘not evil,’ when she clearly is, and Haddish is just perfect in this role. While Haddish has also had pretty big supporting roles in other animated films, such as The Secret Life of Pets 2 and The Angry Birds Movie 2, her role in this is stellar and I would willingly listen to her voice this role again. She’s just so good with voiceovers.

The Afterparty (2022)

Moving on, we have the Apple TV+ original, The Afterparty . This series follows several characters who have just come from a high school reunion and are now at an after party, and each episode features a new take on what happened that night from different perspectives when tragedy strikes and someone is murdered.

When I think of some of the best Tiffany Haddish roles, this is certainly up there. Haddish and murder mysteries, for me, go hand in hand because she was phenomenal in this role. She stars in this series and takes charge and holds your attention from beginning to end with her witty comedy, as well as her great acting skills, alongside an impressive guest list of stars. If you’re into murder mysteries , please check this series out.

Keanu (2016)

Ever wonder what would happen if your new kitten got mixed up with the wrong people? That’s the question Keanu tries to answer. In this comedic film starring Key and Peele stars Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key, one friend becomes attached to a kitten after a breakup, but then finds this kitten missing from his home, only to find out that this cat is part of a bigger issue. Now, it’s up to him and his cousin to get his kitten back.

This movie is just so ridiculously funny. Not only is it one of Jordan Peele’s best movies , because he really shows off his comedic timing that we all know and love, but Tiffany Haddish rocks her role in this, playing Trina Parker, otherwise known as “Hi-C,” and she and Peele have some of the best scenes that make me snicker every single time I’ve watch. Also, that cat is just too dang cute for its own good. I want my own Keanu.

The Last O.G. (2018 - 2020)

Next up, we have the series The Last O.G. This show, starring Tracy Morgan, features the life of Tray Barker, a man who has served fifteen years in prison and is now being released. But, he finds that the neighborhood he once called home has changed, and his girlfriend is now married. Now, it’s up to him to become a better man.

Co-created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri, I really like The Last O.G., and Tiffany Haddish is a big reason why. For the first three seasons, her role as Shannon Birkeland was funny, honest, and the perfect part for her. She and Tracy Morgan had surprisingly great chemistry and painted a story that I enjoyed about him trying to do what he could to become a better version of himself - through hilarious means of course. TBS knocked it out of the park with this one.

The Carmichael Show (2015 - 2017)

Moving on, we have The Carmichael Show. This short-lived sitcom follows a fictionalized version of comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and his daily life with his family and the crazy adventures that they get into.

While the show only lasted three seasons, I personally believe it should have lasted longer, because The Carmichael Show was genuinely funny and had a lot of heart, especially with Tiffany Haddish’s character, Nekeisha Williams-Carmichael. She and Bobby (Jerrod’s brother, played by Lil Rel Howery ) have some of the funniest scenes and have such a strange dynamic that you can’t help but watch, and it could only be played by Haddish. If this show had lasted more than three seasons, I certainly would have kept watching.

The Oath (2018)

Ah, Thanksgiving. A time for giving thanks, eating a ton of food, and being with family. But, The Oath shows the other side of the holiday when a family hosts Thanksgiving and has to deal with political divide in a world where the United States has asked its citizens to sign a pledge of loyalty.

I’m going to be honest, this film brought back memories from past family Thanksgivings of my own, and wowie, I was laughing throughout. While The Oath’s story could have been a little better done, I think Haddish was, honestly, the best part of it. As the lead character, she makes this film hilarious and offers a funny take on modern-day politics that would make anyone laugh. I’m not even the type of person to get into movies that come even close to politics, but I would willingly do it again for this film.

Uncle Drew (2018)

Moving on, we have Uncle Drew. This basketball comedy follows a young man that is desperate to win a cash prize at a basketball tournament, so he gets Uncle Drew, a legend in basketball, to get all his buddies back together to show that old men still have it in them to play the court.

This film has so many stars that it’s sometimes hard to keep track of everyone, but there’s no way you can miss Tiffany Haddish. While her role is a little smaller than the others, her character, Jess, is hard to miss, as she has a personality that steals the spotlight and demands attention, and only Haddish could bring that attitude and sass to this materialistic girl - and she does it perfectly. It’s definitely a fun basketball movie to watch , one you should certainly check out if you’re a fan of the sport and of Haddish.

Self Made (2020)

Last but not least, we have Self Made, otherwise known as Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. This Netflix miniseries, starring Octavia Spencer, tells the story of Madam C.J. Walker, a woman who ended up breaking boundaries in America and becoming the first ever self-made Black female millionaire with her hair care empire.

First off, let me just say this - the cast in Self Made? *Chef’s kiss.* Stunning. Everyone does such a great job, specifically Octavia Spencer as C.J. Walker herself. But Tiffany Haddish doesn’t get enough credit and praise for her role as Leila. It’s a very different role from what the star is usually used to performing, putting away her comedic talents for a more dramatic piece, and honestly, she’s amazing in it. It makes me realize how much more I want to see Haddish in dramatic roles because the actress has some serious talent that I really enjoyed watching.

With all these films and TV shows, Tiffany Haddish has some great work to choose from. Hopefully, you've found a new show or movie to hyper-fixate on like I have. Now if you don’t mind me, I’m going to go and re-watch Girls Trip for the millionth time and laugh my butt off.