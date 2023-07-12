How To Watch The Afterparty Season 2 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly

Watch The Afterparty Season 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: July 12 New episodes: every Wednesday at 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET / 8.01am BST Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus

Watch The Afterparty Season 2: Synopsis

A wedding ceremony is the occasion for murder in the new season The Afterparty, the Apple TV Plus whodunnit starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Jack Whitehall. Expect the guest list to become a roll call of potential suspects, with more comic oddballs – played by another grade-A ensemble cast – called upon to provide their questionable recollection of events. Below we explain how to watch The Afterparty Season 2 online from anywhere.

Created by Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie), Season 1 saw pop star poser Xavier (Dave Franco) pushed to his death during his post-school reunion party. Everyone had a good reason for wanting him bumped off, and individual episodes provided each character’s memory of the evening through the prism of their unique perspective or “mind movie”.

That meant we got wildly inventive episodes inspired by different genres, from action movie through to musical, psychological thriller and animated film. And this multiple-perspective format will continue, now providing comic takes on genres as diverse as film noir, the period drama – even the kooky indie output of Wes Anderson.

Season 2 sees Aniq (Richardson) and high-school sweetheart Zoë (Zoë' Chao) return to attend the wedding of Zoë’s sister, Grace (Poppy Liu), both now seemingly an item. But when groomsman Edgar (Zach Woods, Silicon Valley) turns up dead, the criminal finger is wagged at a brand new gaggle of murder suspects. Could it be the “oddball sister” (Anna Konkle), the “ex-lover” (Paul Walter Hauser), the “paranoid mother” (Elizabeth Perkins), or maybe Edgar’s business partner, “shady best man” Sebastian (Jack Whitehall)?

Find out with our guide below and read how to watch The Afterparty Season 2 online with Apple TV Plus.

How to watch The Afterparty Season 2 Online

(Image credit: Apple)

The Afterparty Season 2 will debut on Wednesday, July 12 on Apple TV Plus. Two episodes will be available immediately, with a brand new episode being added every week at the same time, right up until the Season 2 finale on September 6.

If you don't already have an Apple TV Plus subscription, plans start from $6.99/£6.99/AU$9.99 per month.

However, you can take advantage of a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial first.

The Afterparty Season 2 trailer

The Afterparty Season 2 release schedule