I Had To Know How Gemma Was Feeling During The Final Scene Of Severance's Season 2 Finale, And Her Answer Has Me Excited For What's Coming In Season 3
Well, this ending is bound to have repercussions...
Spoilers for Severance Season 2 and specifically its finale are ahead! If you have not seen it, you can watch the first two seasons in full with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Well, Severance Season 2 has officially come to a close on the 2025 TV schedule, and it did so with a bang. This installment ended with a lot of answers to questions we’ve been asking for years surrounding topics like the goats and Cold Harbor, and it left us with more inquiries to ponder going into Season 3. For me, one of my biggest questions had to do with Mark’s choice to leave Gemma at the door and run back into the office with Helly during the finale's final scene. So, I obviously had to ask Gemma actress Dichen Lachman about it.
After a full season of Mark trying to get back to his wife, Gemma, they were finally reunited in the Season 2 finale. However, it wasn’t without great challenge, as Mark’s innie did not fully approve of the plan to get her out, because it could kill him and all the other innies. So, in the end, he left Gemma standing outside that locked door screaming while he ran back into the chaos with Helly.
Now, I had to ask Dichen Lachman how her character felt about this choice, since we only see her screaming, and she told me in an interview with CinemaBlend:
During Season 2’s finale, we got to see Mark’s innie and outie communicate for the first time in an extensive way, and it became abundantly clear that they were not on the same page. That was then amplified tenfold when the innie version of Adam Scott’s character left his outie’s wife outside the door to the severed floor without him.
He ran back into Lumon hand-in-hand with Helly, poising us for a chaotic Season 3 – especially when it comes to Mark’s relationships with his two loves. Now that we know a junior season will happen because this great Apple TV+ series was swiftly renewed after the premiere of the finale, I’m getting amped about seeing this wild storyline play out.
Lachman’s comments only made me more excited as she opened up about the complexities of this situation and how they could be explored in the next season. She said:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial
To watch the first two seasons of Severance, you can get a free trial of Apple TV+ for a full week. After that, it costs $9.99 a month, and you'll have access to a great library of shows that will help fill the wait between now and Severance Season 3.
I also can’t wait to see what creator Dan Erickson cooks up for the next season of Severance. After Gemma was stuck in Lumon for so long, I’m desperate to see how she returns to life outside. I need to know what happened to Mark and Helly. And maybe most importantly, I have to find out how innie and outie Mark will clash over this fateful decision to leave Gemma.
This finale set up a deeply complex problem for Adam Scott’s character as well as Helly and Gemma, and I don’t think any of them have fully realized that yet. Gemma’s intense and emotional reaction implies that she is starting to understand what just went down, and we have yet to see if she actually went up the stairs or not.
Now, I’m desperate to know what happens next, because Dichen Lachman’s comments about how her character felt during that life-altering moment added even more tension to the striking and emotional final scene of Severance Season 2.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Went To America’s Got Talent Open Call Auditions, And I Was Floored By How Many Wildly Different Acts There Were
‘She Is!’ Snow White’s Rachel Zegler Had The Most Delightful Reaction To Realizing Princess Leia Is, In Fact, A Disney Princess