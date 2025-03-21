I Had To Know How Gemma Was Feeling During The Final Scene Of Severance's Season 2 Finale, And Her Answer Has Me Excited For What's Coming In Season 3

Spoilers for Severance Season 2 and specifically its finale are ahead! If you have not seen it, you can watch the first two seasons in full with an Apple TV+ subscription .

Well, Severance Season 2 has officially come to a close on the 2025 TV schedule , and it did so with a bang. This installment ended with a lot of answers to questions we’ve been asking for years surrounding topics like the goats and Cold Harbor, and it left us with more inquiries to ponder going into Season 3. For me, one of my biggest questions had to do with Mark’s choice to leave Gemma at the door and run back into the office with Helly during the finale's final scene. So, I obviously had to ask Gemma actress Dichen Lachman about it.

After a full season of Mark trying to get back to his wife , Gemma, they were finally reunited in the Season 2 finale. However, it wasn’t without great challenge, as Mark’s innie did not fully approve of the plan to get her out, because it could kill him and all the other innies. So, in the end, he left Gemma standing outside that locked door screaming while he ran back into the chaos with Helly.

Now, I had to ask Dichen Lachman how her character felt about this choice, since we only see her screaming, and she told me in an interview with CinemaBlend:

Ultimately she's putting the pieces together, but she's hoping that she can just get through to him, because, you know, obviously it's absolutely devastating for her to learn that he's most likely done this, because Mark would not do that. You know, it's somebody else. So ultimately, she's figuring it out, and she's just trying that one last attempt to get through to him on some level.

During Season 2’s finale, we got to see Mark’s innie and outie communicate for the first time in an extensive way, and it became abundantly clear that they were not on the same page. That was then amplified tenfold when the innie version of Adam Scott’s character left his outie’s wife outside the door to the severed floor without him.

He ran back into Lumon hand-in-hand with Helly, poising us for a chaotic Season 3 – especially when it comes to Mark’s relationships with his two loves. Now that we know a junior season will happen because this great Apple TV+ series was swiftly renewed after the premiere of the finale, I’m getting amped about seeing this wild storyline play out.

Lachman’s comments only made me more excited as she opened up about the complexities of this situation and how they could be explored in the next season. She said:

My gosh. I mean, I have no idea. There's so many things going on with Gemma. You know, she has multiple innies. I don't know how it's connected to Lumon remotely. There's so many different possibilities. If we're fortunate enough to explore that I cannot wait to see what Dan [Erickson] comes up with. I mean, he's so brilliant. I'm sure it's going to be amazing if we get to do it.

I also can’t wait to see what creator Dan Erickson cooks up for the next season of Severance. After Gemma was stuck in Lumon for so long, I’m desperate to see how she returns to life outside. I need to know what happened to Mark and Helly. And maybe most importantly, I have to find out how innie and outie Mark will clash over this fateful decision to leave Gemma.

This finale set up a deeply complex problem for Adam Scott’s character as well as Helly and Gemma, and I don’t think any of them have fully realized that yet. Gemma’s intense and emotional reaction implies that she is starting to understand what just went down, and we have yet to see if she actually went up the stairs or not.

Now, I’m desperate to know what happens next, because Dichen Lachman’s comments about how her character felt during that life-altering moment added even more tension to the striking and emotional final scene of Severance Season 2.