I Had To Know How Gemma Was Feeling During The Final Scene Of Severance's Season 2 Finale, And Her Answer Has Me Excited For What's Coming In Season 3

News
By published

Well, this ending is bound to have repercussions...

Spoilers for Severance Season 2 and specifically its finale are ahead! If you have not seen it, you can watch the first two seasons in full with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Well, Severance Season 2 has officially come to a close on the 2025 TV schedule, and it did so with a bang. This installment ended with a lot of answers to questions we’ve been asking for years surrounding topics like the goats and Cold Harbor, and it left us with more inquiries to ponder going into Season 3. For me, one of my biggest questions had to do with Mark’s choice to leave Gemma at the door and run back into the office with Helly during the finale's final scene. So, I obviously had to ask Gemma actress Dichen Lachman about it.

After a full season of Mark trying to get back to his wife, Gemma, they were finally reunited in the Season 2 finale. However, it wasn’t without great challenge, as Mark’s innie did not fully approve of the plan to get her out, because it could kill him and all the other innies. So, in the end, he left Gemma standing outside that locked door screaming while he ran back into the chaos with Helly.

Now, I had to ask Dichen Lachman how her character felt about this choice, since we only see her screaming, and she told me in an interview with CinemaBlend:

Ultimately she's putting the pieces together, but she's hoping that she can just get through to him, because, you know, obviously it's absolutely devastating for her to learn that he's most likely done this, because Mark would not do that. You know, it's somebody else. So ultimately, she's figuring it out, and she's just trying that one last attempt to get through to him on some level.

What To Watch While We Wait For Severance Season 3

From left to right: Chista Miller and Harrison Ford sitting on a couch together, both looking shocked.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Upcoming Apple TV+ Shows: What's New And Coming Soon

During Season 2’s finale, we got to see Mark’s innie and outie communicate for the first time in an extensive way, and it became abundantly clear that they were not on the same page. That was then amplified tenfold when the innie version of Adam Scott’s character left his outie’s wife outside the door to the severed floor without him.

He ran back into Lumon hand-in-hand with Helly, poising us for a chaotic Season 3 – especially when it comes to Mark’s relationships with his two loves. Now that we know a junior season will happen because this great Apple TV+ series was swiftly renewed after the premiere of the finale, I’m getting amped about seeing this wild storyline play out.

Dichen Lachman tearing up in Severance.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Lachman’s comments only made me more excited as she opened up about the complexities of this situation and how they could be explored in the next season. She said:

My gosh. I mean, I have no idea. There's so many things going on with Gemma. You know, she has multiple innies. I don't know how it's connected to Lumon remotely. There's so many different possibilities. If we're fortunate enough to explore that I cannot wait to see what Dan [Erickson] comes up with. I mean, he's so brilliant. I'm sure it's going to be amazing if we get to do it.

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial
To watch the first two seasons of Severance, you can get a free trial of Apple TV+ for a full week. After that, it costs $9.99 a month, and you'll have access to a great library of shows that will help fill the wait between now and Severance Season 3.

View Deal

I also can’t wait to see what creator Dan Erickson cooks up for the next season of Severance. After Gemma was stuck in Lumon for so long, I’m desperate to see how she returns to life outside. I need to know what happened to Mark and Helly. And maybe most importantly, I have to find out how innie and outie Mark will clash over this fateful decision to leave Gemma.

This finale set up a deeply complex problem for Adam Scott’s character as well as Helly and Gemma, and I don’t think any of them have fully realized that yet. Gemma’s intense and emotional reaction implies that she is starting to understand what just went down, and we have yet to see if she actually went up the stairs or not.

Now, I’m desperate to know what happens next, because Dichen Lachman’s comments about how her character felt during that life-altering moment added even more tension to the striking and emotional final scene of Severance Season 2.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Simon Cowell watching family singing group L6 on America&#039;s Got Talent Season 19x04

I Went To America’s Got Talent Open Call Auditions, And I Was Floored By How Many Wildly Different Acts There Were
Snow White (Rachel Zegler) confronts the queen in Snow White

‘She Is!’ Snow White’s Rachel Zegler Had The Most Delightful Reaction To Realizing Princess Leia Is, In Fact, A Disney Princess
Megan fox in The Expendable 4

I'm Sorry, I Can't Get Over This 'Iconic' Story About Megan Fox Using A Knife As A Mirror
See more latest
Most Popular
Megan fox in The Expendable 4
I'm Sorry, I Can't Get Over This 'Iconic' Story About Megan Fox Using A Knife As A Mirror
Gene Hackman looks up from a report while sitting in The Birdcage.
It’s Not Uncommon For Celebrity Families To Block Autopsy Photos. Why Gene Hackman’s Family’s Request Is So Much More ‘Unusual’
Simon Cowell watching family singing group L6 on America&#039;s Got Talent Season 19x04
I Went To America’s Got Talent Open Call Auditions, And I Was Floored By How Many Wildly Different Acts There Were
Snow White (Rachel Zegler) confronts the queen in Snow White
‘She Is!’ Snow White’s Rachel Zegler Had The Most Delightful Reaction To Realizing Princess Leia Is, In Fact, A Disney Princess
John Candy staring at a mole and his eyes go big in a screenshot from Universal Pictures&#039; Uncle Buck.
‘He Was Such A Big Star, Then Died So Young.’ John Candy’s Biographer Speaks Out About The Popular Actor, His Oscar Potential, And The Dan Aykroyd Eulogy People Still Remember
Drake mad at Josh at the dinner table in Drake and Josh
Drake Bell Gets Real About Why He Experienced So Much ‘Stress’ After Starring On Drake And Josh
Carrie Preston in Elsbeth Season 2x01
I'm Excited That Elsbeth Is Bringing Back A Bunch Of Celebrity Guest Stars To End Season 2, But It Might Be Bad News For The Leading Lady
Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Arianna Grande) journey to the Emerald City to meet the &quot;great and powerful&quot; Wizard of Oz in Wicked.
How To Watch Wicked Online And Stream The Oscar-Winning Movie Plus Sing-Along Edition From Anywhere
Christa Miller smiling while wearing a baseball cap in Shrinking.
Shrinking's Christa Miller Winked At Where The Story Could Go In Season 3, And Fans Are Already So Excited For It
Woody Harrelson as Haymitch looking ahead while having dinner with Effie and the tributes in Hunger Games
Hunger Games Producer Shares How Far Along The Sunrise On The Reaping Movie Is, And The 'Challenge' To Recast Haymitch After Woody Harrelson's Performance