After Finally Seeing Where Gemma Has Been On Severance, I Have a Theory About What MDR Is Really Doing

Spoilers for Severance Season 2, Episode 7 are ahead! You've been warned.

Apple TV+ just dropped another episode of Severance Season 2 on the 2025 TV schedule , and it created as many questions as it answered. The big takeaway, though, was we finally got a look at the testing floor–and more importantly, what Mark’s missing wife Gemma has been up to while there.

Originally, Gemma was thought to be dead, having been in a fatal car crash two years before the start of the series. However, at the end of Severance Season 1 , we find out she is alive. She is actually the Lumon wellness counselor, Ms. Casey, who spends most of her time down on the ominous testing floor.

The testing floor was one of the biggest mysteries we needed solved , along with what the hell the MDR team actually does. Now, I think I have the answer, and this theory relates to Gemma’s experience on the testing floor.

What Gemma Has Been Up To On The Testing Floor

A popular fan theory to come out of Season 1 was that Ms. Casey is a clone of Mark’s wife Gemma. However, Episode 7 dispelled that completely.

Severance confirmed Gemma's true self in a couple of ways. One, the nurse in charge of caring for her calls her Gemma. Two, she asks about Mark multiple times, and we even see her memories of their life together, including when they first met while donating blood (hooked up to Lumon machines, in case you missed the subtle droplet logo).

However, I was really more interested in why Gemma is going into multiple rooms a day dressed in different outfits. Each time she enters one, she severs, meaning she enters a different consciousness. The concept of severance is not new to the audience by any means. However, we’ve never seen it on this scale.

Gemma’s mind has seemingly been severed at least seven times, most likely more. One of her innies exists in a room where it is always the holiday season. Another is perpetually stuck visiting the dentist. None of them recall the others’ experiences, including Gemma. Although, just like on the severed floor, physical stress and injury linger… like a cramped hand or exhaustion from sleepless nights.

Speaking of all those rooms, did I mention Gemma’s testing rooms are labeled with the names of MDR files? Yep, that’s right, we finally have some insight into what Helly, Mark, Dylan, and Irv are working on, and after watching this episode, I have a theory on what the numbers actually mean.

My Theory About What MDR Is Really Refining

Knowing that Gemma’s various rooms are named after MDR files, I feel like it’s safe to assume that whatever MDR is refining, they are directly related. My theory is that Mark and co. are actually refining the severed parts of Gemma’s brain, more specifically, taming her tempers.

As we know from Season 1’s visit to the Perpetuity Wing, the four tempers, originally tamed by Kier, are Woe, Frolic, Dread, and Malice. Abbreviations of these tempers appear on the bins at the bottom of an MDR computer, into which the refiners dispose of the “scary numbers.” By doing this, I think they are taming tempers of the severed brain via the chip.

Why, though? Theoretically, as exemplified by the woman at the birthing retreat, it could mean never having to experience a taxing task or emotional hardship. However, innies have very strong thoughts, emotions, and opinions of their own, ones that can potentially harm their outies.

Except for Ms. Casey, who always seemed more emotionally neutral compared to the others. I think it is because MDR has tamed her tempers, making her docile to any task or event that needs completing.

What Lumon plans to do with the results of Gemma’s tests and severed technology is still a mystery. But there is a little too much mind control going on for my taste. Not to mention, her true self is trapped on the testing floor, and I fear Lumon will not let her leave with the current knowledge she possesses.

The main question I have now is what makes Mark’s Cold Harbor file so important ? Does it have to do with his love for Gemma? What will be in the Cold Harbor testing room? Hopefully, we will get more answers next week.