How Nicolas Cage Worked Around Those Razor-Sharp Renfield Fangs

No matter the role, or what sorts of conditions it calls for, Nicolas Cage always goes for it. The 2023 new movie release Renfield only further proves that point, as the Academy Award winner and pop culture icon really sinks his teeth into playing the one and only Count Dracula. That’s not just a metaphor either, as the razor-sharp fangs Cage wore throughout director Chris McKay’s film did cause a couple issues, which led to some crafty homework that allowed the actor to deliver such an expressive performance.

It was an honor to sit down with the man himself, along with his Renfield co-star Nicholas Hoult, during the press day for the Universal film. Almost right out of the gate, I had to ask how those imposing looking fangs affected Nicolas Cage’s ability to do what he does best. Here’s how he walked CinemaBlend through his process:

Yeah, I did puncture my lips a few times with those fangs. They were ceramic, and very hard to speak through. We have this great makeup artist, Christian Tinsley, who designed all that. But it was important to me that I speak with an elegant and eloquent voice. So I would take the fangs home and go to my hotel room and try to get a sound through them, which took a bit of practice. It was a learning curve, for sure.

Traditionally, vampire fangs have been depicted as a more simplified affair. More specifically, we’re used to seeing two sharp canines, ready for easy punctures and draining of the victim in an aesthetically slick appearance. However, throughout the history of cinematic vampires, there have been switch-ups to the physiology we see these creatures of the night use to achieve their goals.

Guillermo del Toro’s variant of vampires had the unhinging jaw and proboscis design in both Blade II and The Strain, and in Chris McKay’s Renfield, we see Dracula displaying rows of shark-like teeth. So you can see how Nicolas Cage’s method of acting would run into some problems with real ceramic fangs thrown into the mix, and I can think of one scene in particular where this applies.

Without spoilers, there’s a moment where Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage are having a discussion that sees Cage’s Dracula coming off as a passive aggressive bloodsucker. This Renfield moment sees the man known for his theatricality digging into this classic character with darkly comic relish.

Knowing that a ceramic facial appliance was an obstacle for that, and every other scene, just makes this role even more impressive to behold. While you don’t get to see that scene in the Renfield’s trailer , included below, you can see how Cage’s practice made for perfection:

There was a bit of an unanticipated side effect to becoming so adept to Renfield’s facial appliance. In an interview with Yahoo , Cage actually admitted that he developed a reputation for “frosty” behavior on the set of this modern spin on a classic Universal Monster. In actuality, he was keeping in character in-between takes thanks to having to deal with ceramic fangs that could draw his own blood at any moment. Even for an actor like Nicolas Cage, that’s a hell of a story to be able to tell.

While we’re still waiting to see how this creature feature pans out theatrically, the internet has already showered Nicolas Cage with vampire love . Even the early critical reactions to Renfield have highlighted the actor’s performance, along with the movie’s gore and humor. Some actors may talk about pain being a part of the process, but this is one of those occasions where it literally did.

If you’re curious to see the full result, Renfield is currently showing in theaters. If you're a Dracula fan, a Nicolas Cage fanatic or a follower of the best horror movies ever, then you owe it to yourself to head to the cineplex for a bloody good time.