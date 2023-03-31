Renfield Reviews Are Here, And The Critics Are Disgusted In The Best Way By Nicolas Cage's Horror Comedy
Who's ready for a bloody good time?
There are few movie monsters more classic than Count Dracula, and vampires in general have seen so many different big-screen interpretations over the years. While Chris McKay’s upcoming horror comedy Renfield may focus on the famous vampire’s servant (played by Nicholas Hoult), it’s not surprising that Nicolas Cage’s Dracula was what had social media on fire after the release of Renfield’s trailer. Reviews are in for the film ahead of its April 14 release, and the critics seem to agree the audience is in for a bloody good time.
Along with The Weather Man co-stars Nicholas Cage and Nicholas Hoult reuniting, Renfield boasts an impressive cast, including Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Brandon Scott Jones and Adrian Martinez. The movie takes place in modern-day New Orleans, where Dracula’s familiar has decided to stand up to his toxic employer in hopes of escaping his life of servitude. Let’s see what the critics are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Renfield. Mike Reyes rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, describing Hoult as “charmingly heroic,” while Cage is “gleefully evil.” Reyes continues:
Linda Codega of Gizmodo says Renfield isn’t lacking for blood or camp, and there are way more martial arts sequences than one might expect from a vampire flick. It’s a creature feature where Nic Cage’s creature “is truly fucking featured.” The critic says:
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence agrees with the above review in the case of gore, calling the film “gloriously violent” and remarking that it carries a bold aesthetic “that loves color as much as it loves seeing a person’s insides on the outside.” More from the review:
Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue rates Renfield 5 out of 5 Dracula blood bags, noting that while it’s centered around a familiar Universal monster, it also makes a statement on toxic relationships, with Nicholas Hoult bringing the heart to the movie. And, as the other critics have mentioned, this review warns viewers about just how bloody the movie is, saying:
Sam Stone of CBR also warns that audiences will chuckle through their winces, saying this film is not for the faint of heart and is at its best when leaning into the goofiness of it all. The critic continues:
It certainly sounds like Nicolas Cage is perfect for the role and is complemented by Nicholas Hoult’s performance. Could Renfield’s success lead to Cage’s version of Dracula getting a solo movie? If you’re up for this bloody horror comedy, you can catch Renfield in theaters starting Friday, April 14, and in the meantime, be sure to check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are hitting the big screen soon.
