Twitter Can’t Get Over Nicolas Cage’s Dracula In Renfield’s Trailer

As we anticipate this year’s offerings in movies, I have three words for you: Nicolas Cage’s Dracula. Inspired casting, isn’t it? The beloved actor is set to play the iconic vampire in Universal’s new take on the classic movie monster, Renfield. As audiences got a first look at the Face/Off actor as the bloodthirsty character when the Renfield trailer dropped on Thursday, Twitter couldn’t stop talking about Cage’s next role.

Renfield is a dark comedy and gorefest that stars Nicholas Hoult as R. M. Renfield, who is the servant and familiar to Dracula who first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel that started it all. As the trailer teases, Renfield is nervously trying to “get out of a toxic relationship” with his boss, who is Dracula. As the first look at the upcoming horror movie revealed Nicolas Cage’s vampire role, fans were over the moon.

'Nic Cage as Dracula' could be one of the best sentences in the history of our language pic.twitter.com/4mHFgjVl3GJanuary 5, 2023 See more

Yes, tons of movie fans took to Twitter to share how stoked they are for Nicolas Cage being cast in such an iconic role. The trailer only teased moments of the actor in the role, but it was enough to sell many people.

I LOVE NICOLAS CAGE AS DRACULA SO MUCH ALREADY, THE VOICE IS SO GOOD AND I LOVE HIS PRESENCE AND APPEARANCE AND JUST EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/qt1jDr4e1BJanuary 5, 2023 See more

Nicolas Cage has been known to go all out for roles before, and ever since the first on-set photo of his Dracula was revealed, it’s been clear that he’s not losing the theatricality of the character, not unlike Bela Lugosi’s classic version. As movie fans reacted to the trailer, one user had to point out how much he’s clearly going for it with this fun and sarcastic tweet:

I wish just once Nicolas Cage would just go for it pic.twitter.com/3MqOFqRy9kJanuary 5, 2023 See more

The movie sees Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage actually reuniting since they both were in The Weather Man in 2005. In that film, Hoult was just a kid and he was part of one of his first movies ever. Nowadays, Hoult has memorably had loads of roles, in movies such as Mad Max: Fury Road, the X-Men prequels, The Great series and most recently in The Menu. Here’s another great reaction:

Yes Renfield does look like a cash in on the popularity of the almost certainly much better What We Do in the Shadows popularity. However I must concede.Nic Cage Dracula is sort of a DILFJanuary 6, 2023 See more

Vampires certainly seem to be all the rage again thanks to things like What We Do In The Shadows and AMC’s Interview With The Vampire series, and now here’s Renfield. As one horror fan went to see M3GAN and caught the new trailer there, he shared his excitement for the state of the genre as we dive into a new year of movies.

Getting the trailers for EVIL DEAD RISE, RENFIELD and SCREAM VI in front of M3GAN, and just reveling in how horror folk are only continuing to eat good right now. pic.twitter.com/YTLWeqXOJSJanuary 6, 2023 See more

If you haven’t checked out the trailer yet, you can experience for first look at Renfield below: