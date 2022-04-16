How Nicole Kidman's Wild Roar Episode Was Like Her Own Version Of Marvel's What If...?
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
What if... Nicole Kidman Never Became Famous?
Coming off of Nicole Kidman’s fifth Oscar nomination for Being the Ricardos, the actress continues to surprise and dazzle with her role choices – with her recent movie release The Northman, which got rave reviews, and the Apple TV+ anthology series, Roar, which she executive produced and stars in one particularly great episode called The Woman Who Ate Photographs.
When CinemaBlend spoke to one of the series’ creators, Liz Flahive, she spoke to Nicole Kidman’s personal connection to starring in the particular episode out of the many short stories Roar is based on. In her words:
The Woman Who Ate Photographs follows Nicole Kidman’s Robin, a mother of two living in Australia who is transferring her mother to a retirement home over the course of the episode. She dons short hair and not particularly fashionable or Hollywood attire. Per the interview, when Kidman was making the episode, she thought of it as an alternative life she would have perhaps would have had if she had not pursued acting. It’s Nicole Kidman’s own Marvel What If…? episode in a lot of ways. Flahive also said this:
The oddity of Kidman’s episode is how Robin finds herself making a habit of literally eating photographs, because when she does, she’s able to relive the memory within them and return to the good days of her childhood, if only for a few moments. The episode is perhaps reflective of how the character is mourning her past when life was much simpler and she didn’t have to deal with her mother’s increasingly aloof mental state.
During our conversation with Liz Flahive, who previously was the showrunner on Netflix’s cancelled series GLOW, she also spoke to her collaboration with Kidman as an executive producer on Roar. Kidman has been producing much of her work as of late, including Big Little Lies, The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers.
Roar stars a host of incredible talents including Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, Issa Rae and Betty Gilpin. Each episode tells another unique story that says something different about the struggles of womanhood. Yes, one of which is about a woman who falls for a duck while another has a character solving her own murder after an untimely death.
All eight episodes of Roar are avaliable to stream with an AppleTV+ subscription. Check out our interview with Fivel Stewart, the star of another episode The Girl Who Loved Horses, here on CinemaBlend.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.