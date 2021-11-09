Upcoming Nicole Kidman Movies And TV: The Northman, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom And More

Nicole Kidman is seemingly everywhere nowadays. If you go to your local AMC theater, she's there, telling you about the transformative power of the movies. If you turn on the tube, there's a decent chance that she has a new show available to stream, including HBO's The Undoing and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. Hell, it's only a matter of time before she makes her own TikToks. Suffice to say, even with decades of experience under her belt, Kidman only continues to go strong, and that's not looking to stop anytime soon. If you love the Eyes Wide Shut star, you'll want to make sure to keep your eye on her upcoming roaster of projects. Here's what she has coming up next, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Being The Ricardos - December 10, 2021

Admittedly, for all her acclaim and accolades, Nicole Kidman was a surprising choice to play the late Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos. While there's no denying her versatility as a dramatic actress, she's not exceptionally well known for comedies. That's not to say that she can't be funny; Kidman has been involved with several morbidly amusing dark comedies. But Lucille Ball's shoes aren't easy to fill. Does Kidman have what it takes to play the iconic star?

We only got a few glimpses of her in the Being The Ricardos trailer, but we don't have long to wait for the film's arrival. Also co-starring Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, Lucille Ball's husband and co-star, Being the Ricardos follows a tumultuous week in the lives of these sitcom actors, as their wacky hijinks on the show mirror the troubles that they face away from the cameras. With its early December release date, Amazon Studios may be hoping that Aaron Sorkin will re-enter the Oscar season conversation as he did with last year's The Trial of Chicago 7. Being The Ricardos is slated to screen in select theaters on December 10, 2021 before it's available to stream worldwide on Prime Video on December 21, 2021.

The Northman - April 8, 2022 (Post-Production)

Nicole Kidman has worked with some of the most exceptional filmmakers of our time. Certainly, that tradition of collaborating with extraordinary storytellers is set to continue with her involvement in The Northman, the third feature film from writer-director Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse).

In a star-studded ensemble that includes Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and Bjork, Kidman's role as Queen Gundrun could conceivably be either major or minor, depending on how the story shakes out. Details still remain slim about this new movie, but we only have a few more months to wait before this Nordic epic slashes and crashes its way into theaters.

Scheduled to arrive on April 8, 2022, The Northman is among the year's most anticipated and promising films, and it could be yet another extraordinary movie with Kidman involved. Certainly, the star teased The Northman well by talking about how "terrified" she felt about making this daunting movie. Expectations are high; here's hoping they are met.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom - December 16, 2022 (Filming)

Though she was strictly in supporting actress mode, Nicole Kidman made quite a splash — if you can excuse the soggy pun — in 2018's Aquaman. It wasn't a given that she would come back to the sequel, though. Featured in the movie's earliest moments, it wouldn't be shocking if she skipped this follow-up, especially with her ever-busy schedule. But Kidman is expected to reprise her role as the Queen of Atlantis in next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

We've yet to hear official word of her casting in the anticipated DC movie, but Deadline mentioned -- in a September 2021 article about an Amazon series we'll talk about soon -- that she was scheduled to work on the Aquaman sequel. Whether she'll only provide another extended cameo or have a more in-depth role remains to be seen, but we'll hopefully find out more about her involvement in the movie closer to the film's debut.

Roar - TBA (Post-Production)

An anthology series with a collection of stories that follow how women navigate through others' perceptions of them — as well as their own — in darkly comedic fashion, Apple TV+'s Roar is certainly a promising project for the talent involved.

From GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, per Deadline, and based on 2018's short story collection of the same name by Cecelia Ahern, this upcoming streaming series has no shortage of top-grade acting talent involved. In addition to Nicole Kidman starring and producing, this 30-minute new show will also feature Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Weaver, Alison Brie, and Betty Gilpin, to name only a few, and it's surely gonna inspire some chatter when it premieres next year. Apple TV+ has yet to announce a premiere date for Roar but we may see it arrive sometime in 2022.

Expats - TBA (Filming)

As we'll detail throughout this article, Nicole Kidman is expected to be working with Amazon Prime for the foreseeable future. The hard-working actress and producer has a first-look deal with the streaming service, per Deadline, and one of the first shows to arrive from this deal is Expats, based on Janice Y.K. Lee's 2016 novel, The Expatriates, which is filming now. Also starring Ji-young Yoo, Jack Huston, Sarayu Blue, and Brian Tee, Expats comes from writer-director Lulu Wang, who directed the 2019 film The Farewell. Despite reports of behind-the-scenes issues and controversies related to the project, the series was still said to be in the works as of Variety's September 2021 update.

Mice - TBA (Announced)

It would seem that we've moved past the point where YA adaptations are all the rage in Hollywood, but there are certainly exceptions. One such example is Mice, based on Gordon Reece's debut novel, which is set up at HBO and produced by Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films and Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories. The collaborators previously teamed to make HBO's The Undoing last year. Also, it will come from writer Harriet Warner, who was involved with Amazon Prime's Tell Me Your Secrets.

As for the plot, the psychological thriller will follow Shelley and her mother as they're pushed to their limits. They're "confronting their moral convictions and the line between right and wrong in the face of bullying, violence, and fear," as Deadline reported. It's believed that Kidman will play Shelley's mother, but that's not yet confirmed. Details will hopefully be more forthcoming in the months to follow. If that's the case, we'll keep you posted.

Hope - TBA (Announced)

Based on Norway's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, Hope will follow the 12 unsettled days of Christmas for a couple in a tumultuous marriage, along with the difficulties that come for the six children shared between them — which means that there will no shortage of drama seen in Amazon Prime's forthcoming series adaptation, particularly with a heavyweight dramatic star like Nicole Kidman attached to star and produce.

As Deadline reported, the original Hope saw Andrea Braein Hovig and Stellan Skarsgard in the lead roles. It’s believed that Nicole Kidman will play Hovig’s role, though it’s currently unclear who the male lead will be for this proposed series. Announced in January 2021, details remain limited presently, but we'll keep you posted if we hear more updates.

Things I Know To Be True - TBA (Announced)

As an actress and producer, Nicole Kidman continues to keep herself busy with many potential adaptations arriving in the near future. One such (potential) adaptation is Amazon Prime's Things I Know To Be True, which is based on Andrew Bovell's award-winning play of the same name. More specifically, as Deadline reported in October 2020, the show follows "the resilience of an enduring marriage and the evolving nature of a family's love" particularly as two lovers watch their adult children make unexpected decisions, many of which will change the course of their lives. Certainly, that's the sort of description where it's easy to see where the drama will flow, and Kidman's gravitas as an actress will play well to the prospective show's strengths. We'll have to wait and see what further updates on this project bring.

Pretty Things - TBA (Announced)

Among the many other TV projects that Nicole Kidman has attached herself to over the last few years, one of the biggest was Amazon Prime's adaptation of Janelle Brown's Pretty Things, which Kidman would produce in addition to star in. Following a competitive bidding war, the project found its home with the world-famous company, though development remains slow on the project.

Set to be directed and produced by Reed Morano, Pretty Things would follow two brilliant, if damaged, women who must try to survive "a game of deceit and destruction," as Deadline reported back in April 2020. It would provide a skewing of influencer culture, and the folks who try to work their way into the game when careers don't go as once planned. We haven't seen updates on this one since it was first announced, so we'll see what develops in the future.

