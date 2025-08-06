Karen Gillan Goes Full Nicole Kidman In Eye-Popping New Photos

Being photo-shy is not an adjective readily used to describe Karen Gillan. Whether she's taking shots in her bathroom or showing off being decked out for her Scottish wedding, the Doctor Who actress is loved by the camera. She wasn't her usual self in a new photoshoot, though, as Gillan looked completely unrecognizable while channeling ‘90s-era Nicole Kidman.

If I didn’t know whose Instagram account this was, I might never suspect the photoshoot model was the Guardians of the Galaxy star. Wearing oversized suits and ties from designers like The Frankie Shop, Tibbi, Missoni, Brioni, and Monse, Gillan's photoshoot with Numéro Netherlands had her going full Nicole Kidman, and I love what I’m seeing.

A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillan)

In each photo, Karen Gillan redefines business chic. She’s got on so many different suit-and-tie ensembles, like red-rust silk pants with a blue-collared dress shirt or beige suit and trousers complemented with a silk black jacket. With any of these business attire collections, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress can rule any boardroom.

However, the most glowing attribute coming from Karen Gillan’s photoshoot is how much she looks like a ‘90s Nicole Kidman. The resemblances are so uncanny that you’d never know the difference if introduced to these photos without the Instagram handle.

Back in Nicole Kidman’s ‘90s era, you saw the Australian actress sporting some wild red curls. They were blowing in the wind as she watched Tom Cruise compete in the auto-racing movie Days of Thunder. You also couldn’t ignore her natural curly hair in Kidman’s breakout role in Dead Calm and one of her best movies, Far and Away.

"You are an infantile egomaniac" | Days of Thunder

Further in Nicole Kidman’s career, the Oscar winner was pressured by Hollywood to straighten her hair many times. While those wild ringlet curls aren’t a look you normally see anymore with A-list actresses, that’s all the more reason why it’s so awesome that Karen Gillan is bringing the iconic look back. We need to remember that the flat-ironed look isn’t the only look out there for women. The voluminous curls sported by the two actresses translate into spunk and attitude that can’t be overlooked.

As for what’s next on Karen Gillan’s radar, she told Numéro Netherlands that she’ll be re-teaming with Mike Flanagan on a project she's keeping on the hush-hush for now. She’s worked with the horror director before in Oculus and joined the cast of his Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck. The Jumanji actress will also be making her own horror film that she described as a “big celebration” and a “commentary” of the genre. I’m already looking forward to it.

Karen Gillan channeling a ‘90s Nicole Kidman may not have been on my bingo card this week, but I’ll take it! Now that we know that the Late Bloomers actress can rock the big voluminous curls, hopefully, we will see them make a more frequent appearance in her and other actresses.