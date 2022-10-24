How She-Hulk Head Writer Jessica Gao Currently Feels About She-Hulk Season 2

Spoilers for the Season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, “Whose Show Is This?", lie ahead, so read on at your own risk.

Another Marvel Studios’ TV show has come and gone, as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its run nearly two weeks ago. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first legitimate sitcom really endeared itself to audiences and, as a result, many are wondering whether a second season is in the cards. Of course, the Disney-owned mega company is remaining mum on what may or may not happen down the line. All the while, Jessica Gao – the show’s head writer and EP – opened up about how she’s feeling about a potential second season right now.

Jessica Gao had a massive task ahead of her when she was tapped to handle Jennifer Walters’ MCU debut. Not only did she have to usher a new character into the cinematic universe, but she also had to craft a story and vibe that was unique amongst other productions in the sprawling superhero franchise. Based on the critical acclaim She-Hulk received , one might say that she mostly succeeded. One would think that Gao might be eager to jump back into a second season. However, the comments she recently shared with CinemaBlend seem to indicate that she’s just focusing on the present, for now:

How I feel about all of this at this very moment is how my friends with kids have described having their first child, which is you have your first baby, and then everybody starts asking, ‘When are you gonna have your second one?’ And they’re all like, ‘I literally just gave birth, and I’m in the delivery room still recovering, and that’s all I can think about right now.’ And that’s how I feel.

The producer definitely presents an interesting analogy here. Those who’ve had at least one child have surely received those kinds of questions on multiple occasions. And while crafting a TV show is absolutely not the same as bringing a new life into the world, both processes involve a “recovery” phase of sorts. In short, the Marvel EP is in need of a rest and simply wants to bask in the moment after sharing her hit legal comedy with the world. And honestly, I don’t blame her one bit.

As fans speculate about what might lie ahead for the show, She-Hulk ’s bonkers finale still has people talking. The ultra-meta installment saw the fourth wall-breaking Jennifer Walters head to the Marvel Studios office to confront K.E.V.I.N. (an idea that studio head Kevin Feige approved of) about the season capper. In its closing moments, the episode also introduced the character of Skaar – the son of the Hulk. Things were wrapped up in a relatively solid way, though there’s still more that can be done with the superhero/attorney.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is only of several Marvel shows whose futures are up in the air at the moment. Ms. Marvel , which was met with mostly positive reviews , has also been at the center of mass fan speculation regarding future seasons. The same is true for Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight and, though Isaac recently indicated that Season 2 talks are underway, Marvel has yet to formally confirm anything.

Though many of the MCU shows have been designated as limited series, Jennifer Walters’ solo show definitely has the potential to run for quite some time. I’m eager to see how things pan out for this particular property. Though let’s hope that if it gets the green light for Season 2, Jessica Gao and her team have enough time to refresh and create something that feels fresh.