Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Tatiana Maslany’s New MCU Series

Disney+’s latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 will see the first live-action portrayal of Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, and who better to lead the way as the superstrong green-skinned cousin of Bruce Banner than Tatiana Maslany , the phenomenal star from Orphan Black? The first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the first of which will be available to Disney+ subscribers on August 18, were screened at the premiere, and those who were able to catch an early viewing have taken to Twitter with their thoughts on Disney+’s latest MCU project .

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law centers around Jennifer Walters, a single, 30-something attorney specializing in superhuman law, who seeks help from her cousin Bruce Banner (a.k.a. The Hulk, a.k.a. Mark Ruffalo) to help her navigate the life of transforming into a 6-foot-7 green superhero. The Marvel series also stars Good Place alum Jameela Jamil as MCU villain Titania , Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong and more. So what did people think of the first portion of Disney+’s She-Hulk? Well, CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg was left hungry for more, predicting that fans are going to be pleased with the MCU’s latest offering:

I've seen the first 4 episodes of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw , and I'm immediately hungry for a lot more. The episodic structure & dedication to the comedic tone are both refreshing & create great opportunities for excellent surprises. It feels destined to become an MCU fan favorite.

Dirk Libbey, also from CinemaBlend, says the series was like “Boston Legal but with superheroes,” and manages to add something to the Marvel Cinematic Universe while still feeling very much like it belongs in that realm:

After 4 episodes #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw is a serious contender for my favorite MCU show on Disney+. Like WandaVision, it adds not just new characters but a whole new vibe to the MCU, making it something entirely new, while still feeling like Marvel. Make no mistake, this is a...

Mike Ryan of Uproxx has that same line of thinking and, while he admits to a bit of fatigue after so many Marvel movies and TV shows , this plays more like watching Ally McBeal:

I, too, am feeling the Marvel fatigue. And I was not really looking forward to SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW for that reason. But my gosh this show (four episodes in) is so clever and funny. It's less about superheroes and more like watching an episode of Ally McBeal

Perri Nemiroff of Collider says this series wouldn’t work without Tatiana Maslany’s masterful comedic timing and chemistry with the rest of the cast. The actress’ work helps the series through some of the tougher visual effects:

Pleasantly surprised by #SheHulk! Been a lil harsh on the trailers but seeing everything in context makes a big difference. As expected, VFX is a mixed bag — impressive in some scenes, super off in others — but it plays well enough thanks to a strong assist from Maslany's work.

Jenna Anderson of ComicBook.com also praised the lead actress’ work, saying that even though she expected Tatiana Maslany to be “perfect,” the leading lady skyrocketed past all expectations. She compared rewatching the series’ first episodes at the premiere to a “religious experience”:

I've now seen the first four #SheHulk episodes three times, and they're everything I want them to be, and so much more. The show is breezy, unabashedly weird, and wildly entertaining. This sets a new gold standard for what MCU shows are capable of.

And to add just one more tweet celebrating the wonder the leading lady, Greg Alba raves about her making the character funny and relatable:

No bullshit #TatianaMaslany performance in #SheHulk is PERFECT! she's 100% natural. Brings a lot of weight to the character but is also funny & relatable. I know it sounds weird to say but similar to Iman Vellani - just feels like a real person. Great chemistry all around.

Speaking to the comedy, Julia Delbel warns MCU fans that if you’re one to take the universe very seriously, this might not be the series for you:

If you like comedy and want to know more about how the MCU hero business operates on a day-to-day level, #SheHulk is for you!If you unironically use the term "M-She-U" and take this franchise way too seriously the show won't be for you (it gloriously mocks THOSE kinds of fans).

Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com agrees, saying the first four episodes are “straight-up hilarious,” even possibly crossing the line to being too silly at times. Nevertheless, he highly recommends She-Hulk for MCU fans looking for something fun:

#SheHulk has hilarious, chaotic energy.It's one of the most entertaining 4-episode starts I've ever watched, straight up hilarious often, and sometimes a little too silly for me. It's pure fun.Jen Walters is awesome. Want more eps ASAP.More: https://t.co/Mvvx9jRPoZ