Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Tatiana Maslany’s New MCU Series

By published

The new Marvel series premieres August 18.

Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney+’s latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 will see the first live-action portrayal of Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, and who better to lead the way as the superstrong green-skinned cousin of Bruce Banner than Tatiana Maslany, the phenomenal star from Orphan Black? The first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the first of which will be available to Disney+ subscribers on August 18, were screened at the premiere, and those who were able to catch an early viewing have taken to Twitter with their thoughts on Disney+’s latest MCU project.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law centers around Jennifer Walters, a single, 30-something attorney specializing in superhuman law, who seeks help from her cousin Bruce Banner (a.k.a. The Hulk, a.k.a. Mark Ruffalo) to help her navigate the life of transforming into a 6-foot-7 green superhero. The Marvel series also stars Good Place alum Jameela Jamil as MCU villain Titania, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong and more. So what did people think of the first portion of Disney+’s She-Hulk? Well, CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg was left hungry for more, predicting that fans are going to be pleased with the MCU’s latest offering:  

See more

Dirk Libbey, also from CinemaBlend, says the series was like “Boston Legal but with superheroes,” and manages to add something to the Marvel Cinematic Universe while still feeling very much like it belongs in that realm:

See more

Mike Ryan of Uproxx has that same line of thinking and, while he admits to a bit of fatigue after so many Marvel movies and TV shows, this plays more like watching Ally McBeal:

See more

Perri Nemiroff of Collider says this series wouldn’t work without Tatiana Maslany’s masterful comedic timing and chemistry with the rest of the cast. The actress’ work helps the series through some of the tougher visual effects:

See more

Jenna Anderson of ComicBook.com also praised the lead actress’ work, saying that even though she expected Tatiana Maslany to be “perfect,” the leading lady skyrocketed past all expectations. She compared rewatching the series’ first episodes at the premiere to a “religious experience”: 

See more

And to add just one more tweet celebrating the wonder the leading lady, Greg Alba raves about her making the character funny and relatable:

See more

Speaking to the comedy, Julia Delbel warns MCU fans that if you’re one to take the universe very seriously, this might not be the series for you:

See more

Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com agrees, saying the first four episodes are “straight-up hilarious,” even possibly crossing the line to being too silly at times. Nevertheless, he highly recommends She-Hulk for MCU fans looking for something fun:

See more

It certainly looks like Marvel fans are in for some more laughs with this character, and it will be interesting to see how other aspects of the MCU are incorporated into the latest series, as well as how much we'll see of Tatiana Maslany's green heroine going forward. The nine-episode season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Thursday, August 18, with new episodes available for streaming on Disney+ (opens in new tab) each Thursday. If you want to take a deeper dive into the MCU, check out how to watch all the Marvel movies in order.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.