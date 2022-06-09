'Hustle' Interviews | Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Anthony Edwards & More

Adam Sandler’s latest project, “Hustle,” is getting ready to hit Netflix and NBA fans by storm, so of course CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell had to talk to all of the talent behind it. Watch as he talks to stars Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Anthony Edwards and Director Jeremiah Zagar about trash talkin', famous phone contacts, and most importantly, who they think is going to take home the championship rings this year.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro/Adam Sander Is Just A Juancho “fan”

00:35 - Juancho Hernangomez Couldn’t Stop Trash Talking Adam Sandler On Set

01:13 - Anthony Edwards On The Trash Talking He Sees From Kids These Days

02:01 - The ‘Hustle’ Team Reveal Their Most Famous Phone Contacts

03:07 - Juancho Hernangomez Talks Having A Brother Who’s Also A Pro Ball Player

03:55 - Anthony Edwards Reflects On The Movie’s Portrayal Of The Draft

04:26 - ‘Hustle’ Director Jeremiah Zagar On “Obsession” Over Talent In The Film Industry

04:43 - How Long It Took To Film All Those Game Scenes, According To ‘Hustle’s' Director

06:26 - The ‘Hustle’ Cast Names Their Picks For The NBA Championship WInner

08:11 - Jeremiah Zagar On The Best Basketball Movie Of All Time (And It’s Not ‘Hustle’)

08:51 - Outro/Adam Sandler On The 20th Anniversary of ‘Punch-Drunk Love’

