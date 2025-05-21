Happy Gilmore 2’s Shooter McGavin Actor Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Hyping Up Adam Sandler’s Long-Awaited Sequel

The highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 is finally set to arrive this summer, much to fans' excitement. In the meantime, the cast and crew has been teasing what to expect from the film. Shooter McGavin actor Christopher McDonald, in particular, has been hyping it up consistently. McDonald's previous PSA about the sequel was humorously on brand for his snide character, though it also conveyed the actor's sincere praise for the movie. It seems McDonald can't stop singing Sandler's praises, based on his latest comments.

With the 2025 movie schedule on the horizon, McDonald continues to be an "ambassador" for the franchise. The veteran actor caught up with People and, when discussing Happy Gilmore 2 (which will be streamable with a Netflix subscription), he talked up a key element of the movie. Not only that, but he also explained what he loves about Sandler's work:

I've been an ambassador for this movie for so long, 29 years later. [The sequel is] about family and friends and love and basically a lot of heart, which I love about Adam Sandler's movies. What I love about Adam Sandler is his heart. He's got so much love for people... And he's done some amazing work in the last few years. So I'm very happy for him.

It’s no secret that Sandler plays goofy characters that also have hearts of gold. However, I love hearing one of his co-stars give him props for taking on such roles. Comedy is certainly key when it comes to Sandler films, but there's usually a level of sentimentality as well. That layer of emotion can serve as a grounding element when there's an outlandish story being told.

Specific plot details on Happy Gilmore 2 are scarce, but what's known is that franchise OGs Julie Bowen and Ben Stiller reprising their roles as Virginia Venit and Hal L., respectively. As for Christopher McDonald, he continued to avoid dropping spoilers in his recent interview. However, when asked if Shooter's skills will be polished or rusty at the onset of the film, he did offer up a tease:

Oh, that's part of the plot. We shot it mostly in New Jersey, and just had a great time.

I'm glad the actor is reprising his famous role and that he had a great time filming the sequel. Shooter and Happy's relationship is one of the focal points of the original 1996 movie. In the decades since its release, even Shooter has become famous, despite his status as the film's antagonist. I'm curious to see what brings the former foes back into contact with each other.

In addition to the familiar faces that are returning, there are plenty of franchise newcomers as well. Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, Hayley Joel Osment and Margaret Qualley are just a few big names joining the fold as well as a host of pro-golfers, who are making cameos.

Hopefully, Christoper McDonald continues to hype up Happy Gilmore 2 ahead of its release. McDonald's positive energy and eagerness to promote the sequel and its predecessor is endearing. We'll see how that passion translates to his performance when the movie hits the 2025 Netflix calendar on July 25.