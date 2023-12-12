I Asked James Wan How He Felt About Jason Momoa Sharing Video Of Ben Affleck On The Aquaman 2 Set, And His Answer Is Hilarious

Secrecy on a film set is incredibly difficult. We keep hearing stories from cast members and crew who share details about specifics the fight to protect spoilers, be it Rachel Zegler talking about the Snow White dress that was photographed by paparazzi, or Ryan Reynolds making up photoshopped leaks to combat the piracy shots coming off of the set of Deadpool 3. And sometimes, the greatest culprit… is the film’s actual star. Such was the case when Jason Momoa, star of the upcoming DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, shared video of himself on the Warner Bros. studio lot, interacting with tourists and – from the looks of the video – spoiling the fact that Ben Affleck was filming scenes for the movie.

Classic Momoa. The video shows the Aquaman actor leaving one of the sound stages on the Burbank lot of Warner Bros., and running into a shuttle of touring visitors. And he makes jokes that the cat’s out of the bag, as he walks toward a trailer with “B.A.” on the side… and Ben Affleck inside. Now, Affleck already has appeared in The Flash , so having him show up in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – the last feature in the DCEU – makes sense. But given the opportunity, I had to ask James Wan what his day becomes when he learns that something like that has happened on set. And he jokingly played dumb, telling CinemaBlend:

I, uh, … when I am on a set, I'm so busy, and so kind of focused on what I'm trying to do that I don't have time for any other stuff that goes around me. I mean, I'll probably get friends that text me, but like, a lot of times I go, ‘What are you guys talking about?’ I'm so far behind!

Good try, sir. There’s no way that James Wan learned about this overshare on behalf of Jason Momoa courtesy of friends texting him. At the same time, there’s probably not a whole lot that Wan can do to reign his superstar in. Momoa is what he is, and fans have embraced his off-the-cuff approach to everything – whether he’s beefing with Chris Hemsworth on TikTok or painting the nails of a corpse in that bizarro Fast X scene. You hire Momoa hoping to get the full Momoa, and that’s what Wan brings to life in the Aquaman films.