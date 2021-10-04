Ben Affleck Talks Reteaming With Ezra Miller For The Flash After Justice League Drama

Although a future version of Ezra Miller’s Flash appeared before Ben Affleck’s Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Bruce Wayne didn’t meet the present day version of Barry Allen until Justice League, a movie which had an especially difficult production. Now these two will be sharing the screen again in The Flash, and it sounds like Affleck had a much better time working on the Scarlet Speedster’s solo movie following all the Justice League drama that went down.

As is the case with Michael Keaton’s Batman, who we haven’t seen since 1992’s Batman Returns, it’s still unclear how exactly Ben Affleck’s Batman fits into The Flash picture. That being said, Affleck informed Variety that his fourth outing as Gotham City’s Dark Knight (fifth counting the extra footage he shot for Zack Snyder’s Justice League) was an enjoyable experience, saying:

It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun. … I had a great time. I’m probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware that I probably just violated and I’m now going to be sued.

Of course, it’s no secret almost four full years after Justice League’s theatrical release how troubled the process of putting that movie together was. This ranged from Justice League’s script reportedly being rewritten as it was shooting in response to the negative critical reception Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice had received, to Joss Whedon being hired to helm the superhero movie’s extensive reshoots following Snyder departure and subsequently clashing with various members of the cast and crew. The theatrical cut of Justice League ultimately underperformed both critically and commercially, and the more faithful (and much longer) Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuted on HBO Max last March.

The Flash, on the other hand, flowed much more smoothly for Ben Affleck, although it is worth noting that we’re a ways off from learning how much screen time he has in the movie. While complimenting his costar Ezra Miller during his recent interview, Affleck also mentioned that he ran into another fellow Justice Leaguer while working on The Flash. In the actor’s words:

I love Ezra and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who’s over there making ‘Aquaman [and the Lost Kingdom].

The Flash has been filming at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden, in England since April, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom kicked off principal photography at the same location at the end of June, so it’s good to hear that Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa carved out time to reunite. Unfortunately, the chances of their versions of Batman and Aquaman sharing the screen again seem slim at this point, not just because a Justice League sequel isn’t in development, but it’s possible that The Flash will mark Affleck’s last time playing the Caped Crusader. If that ends up being the case, at least he got to close out the role on a more satisfiable note compared to Justice League.

Specific plot details concerning The Flash are still being shrouded in secrecy, but the movie will loosely adapt the Flashpoint storyline, which saw Barry Allen traveling back in time to stop his mother from being murdered, resulting in the timeline being drastically changed. Along with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller’s costars on the movie include Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen and Ron Livingston taking over the role of Henry Allen from Billy Crudup. The Flash races into theaters on November 4, 2022, and you can learn what else the DCEU has coming up by looking through the DC Comics movies guide.