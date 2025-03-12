I Asked Moana 2's Directors About The Movie's Ending, And They Pointed Out A Great Easter Egg Nodding At It That I Don't Think Most Fans Caught
Can I get a Chee-Hoo?
SPOILERS are ahead for Moana 2, now streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Be aware of this (if you somehow haven’t seen the box office hit) before jumping in your canoe and venturing forward.
Moana 2 is the latest of big movies to be new to streaming following its massive theatrical run. And, in celebration of the film's Disney+ debut, CinemaBlend had the chance to talk to two of the directors about a few aspects of it that might have missed the first time you watched it. So, get your remotes ready and follow along with us on some exciting easter eggs and fun tidbits.
There's An Easter Egg That Foreshadows Moana 2's Ending
I thought the most interesting piece of information that David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand shared with me was in regard Moana’s eventual rebirth as a demigod. I don’t think most fans noticed that the tattoos she receives at the end of the movie after risking her life for her people were foreshadowed earlier in the movie. As Derrick shared in our interview:
How cool is that? Given Maui is connected with the ancestors as a demigod, perhaps he had some sort of inkling of Moana becoming a demigod? No matter, check out images below that point out what the filmmakers are speaking to:
Now, that’s a fun detail and speaks to just how meticulous and clever these animators are. Needless to say, It will have me looking at Dwayne Johnson’s song differently whenever I watch the film moving forward. And there are other excellent nods within the film that major Disney lovers are sure to appreciate.
Watch Moana 2 with the Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early just in time for Moana 2's release on Disney+. The deal is a hefty 72% of savings. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription.
Expires March 30
The Moana 2 Directors Also Pointed Out A Big Moana 2 Easter Egg Deep Cut
Walt Disney Animation is known for sneaking in easter Eggs from other Disney movies, so I additionally asked the directors about that. Here’s the one David Derrick Jr. shared:
When I looked back at the movie, it took me a while to find the aforementioned easter egg. It happens around 1 hour and 15 minutes into the movie while Moana and her crew are in the storm. Derrick is referring to a fork or “dinglehopper” from The Little Mermaid, but this one is squinter. You can see it briefly as the items leave the canoe. I applaud anyone who was actually able to spot this during their first viewing.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Yes, There's A Zootopia 2 Easter Egg, But Disney+ Will Probably Skip It
Lastly, it’s tradition for the House of Mouse's animation studio to sneak in a cameo for an upcoming Disney movies in the one preceding it. In this case, that is the upcoming Zootopia 2, which its theaters this fall. When I hunted around, I found it at the very end of the credits for Moana 2 in the form of one of Moni’s drawings. Check it out:
Now, unless you are really up on Disney you’re not going to clock this, and when I was looking on Disney+, I noticed the app actually skipped the credits for me and started trying to play another title. But that snake is a new character named Gary, who's set to be voiced by Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan in Zootopia 2. All we know about Gary so far is he’ll be pursued by Nick and Judy in their latest case.
As a fan myself, I really hope that the knowledge of these fun Moana 2 details enriches your viewing experience on Disney+. What makes Walt Disney Animation so special is how much work its filmmakers put into every frame, and this entry in the Moana franchise is no exception.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Apparently NBC Considered Firing Lorne Michaels From SNL And Replacing Him With A Future A-List Director
Patton Oswalt Told Us The Big Way He Differs From His Suits LA Self, And I Especially Like His Idea For How He Could Return To The Series