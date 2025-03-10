New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 10 - 16)

Last week was a big one if you had a Disney+ subscription with the long-awaited launch of Daredevil: Born Again. While a new episode will also arrive this week, there’s plenty more available to watch on all the other top streaming services if dark and violent superhero shows aren’t quite your speed.

There’s a very different sort of superhero movie making its debut on Netflix if you’re a fan of bad movies. There’s also an original Netflix production by the people who brought you some of the biggest superhero movies ever made. And then on top of that, there’s new stuff that has nothing to do with superheroes at all. Who knew that was possible?

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Moana 2 March 12 (Disney+)

Considering that Moana has been one of the most streamed movies on any platform for the last couple of years and that the long-awaited sequel was a massive box office hit, there are sure to be a lot of people looking forward to Moana 2 arriving on the streamer this week. Maybe the songs will get popular after all?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Kraven the Hunter March 13 (Netflix)

Based on the box office response to Sony’s live-action spider-verse off-shoot Kraven the Hunter, you almost certainly didn’t go see it. However, you probably heard a great deal about it. If you’re curious if the movie is truly that bad and you have a Netflix subscription, you’ll be able to find out this week without needing to buy a ticket.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Wheel Of Time Season 3 - March 13 (Prime Video)

Fantasy fans would do well to have a Prime Video subscription, not only to see Rings of Power but also Amazon’s adaptation of The Wheel of Time. The massive fantasy epic outlived its original author, but the show will return for its third season this week and is absolutely worth your time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Electric State March 14 (Netflix)

One of the highest-profile original streaming projects of the year is probably The Electric State. Before the Russo Brothers return to the MCU they filmed the new movie with Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown that sees a future world in the aftermath of a massive war between man and machine.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Dope Thief - March 14 (Apple TV+)

Dope Thief stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as two friends who impersonate DEA agents in order to steal money and drugs from area dealers. However, things get truly dangerous when they cross the wrong criminals and have to fight for their lives. The series is produced by Ridley Scott, who also directs the first episode, which is enough reason in itself to give this one a look if you have an Apple TV+ subscription.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 - March 16 (Peacock)

Fans who have been waiting for the final episodes of the hit drama Yellowstone to finally arrive on streaming won’t need to wait much longer. The second batch of Season 5 episodes will finally join the rest of the series as part of your Peacock subscription. Originally planned to be the end of the series, it’s unclear now if the show is truly done or if Season 6 may happen after all.

The next few weeks continue to be great on streaming. We know that Mufasa: The Lion King will be hitting Disney+ before the end of this month. Beyond that, tune in next week to see what’s coming next on streaming.