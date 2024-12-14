I’m Obsessed With How Daniel Weyman’s Performance Impacted The Rings Of Power’s Showrunners’ Choice To Make The Stranger Gandalf
He has the spark Gandalf needs.
The Season 2 finale of Rings of Power finally gave us an answer to one of the show’s most pressing questions: What is The Stranger’s name? It turns out, most guesses were right and Daniel Weyman’s wizard is named Gandalf. However, the journey to get to that choice both on screen and off wasn't a straight path. So, I asked the showrunners how they figured out that this magical being was indeed the iconic Lord of the Rings character, and they told me how the actor who plays him impacted their decision.
Following Rings of Power’s Season 2 run on the 2024 TV schedule, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay told the House of R podcast that The Stranger’s name wasn’t set in stone from the beginning. They wanted to go on the journey Weyman’s character went on and evolve his story to the point where he earned his moniker. So, when I asked about that and how Weyman impacted that process, McKay told me:
It makes sense that this is a decision they didn’t make immediately. They needed to take their time with it, and lay the groundwork to justify The Stranger being named Gandalf. And they did.
Part of that is thanks to Daniel Weyman’s take on the magical being too. McKay said it was the actor’s connection with the Nori actress Markella Kavenagh that helped them solidify the choice to make him Gandalf. As we know, in Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, the istar has a deep love for halflings. So, when the showrunners saw Weyman’s connection with Kavenagh, who plays the Harfoot halfling who helps The Stranger, it helped hammer home the idea that his name could be Gandalf. To that point, the showrunner said:
It sure does feel like Gandalf, and that became especially apparent toward the end of Season 2 too. When he was faced with the idea of helping his friends or finding his destiny, he ultimately went to save Nori, Poppy and the Stoors. His connection to the halflings is vital, and he cares for them, and especially Nori, deeply, which is a clear signal that he is the wizard Ian McKellen played in the films.
Continuing to break down their choice to make The Stranger Gandalf, McKay told me they wanted to make sure they laid the groundwork to give him the name in a respectful and honorable way:
Overall, Weyman and Kavenagh’s connection as Gandalf and Nori helped do exactly that, among other things, and I think it’s safe to say that The Stranger 100% deserved the legendary name he now has.
Now, I can’t wait to see how he continues to live up to it when Rings of Power returns for Season 3. However, while we wait for that, I’ll be going back to stream Seasons 1 and 2 with an Amazon Prime subscription to watch this lovely chemistry between these two actors and their characters that helped confirm that The Stranger is Gandalf.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.