The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3: What We Know So Far

The elves are ready for battle, there’s a challenge for the throne in Khazad-dûm, Númenor is not in a good place, and Sauron is on the rise. Season 2 of Rings of Power ended with a bang, to say the least, and now the wait for Season 3 has begun. So, as we hold out for new episodes of this Lord of the Rings prequel series, here’s what we know so far about the potential third season, which has yet to be confirmed.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the first two seasons of Rings of Power. Proceed with caution if you're not caught up!

If Rings Of Power Season Gets Renewed, When Could Season 3 Premiere?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

As of early October 2024, Rings of Power has not been renewed for Season 3. However, reports suggest that it will happen. Back in September, THR released a report claiming that a third installment of the Lord of the Rings prequel show was already in the works. The site explained:

A third season has been in the works for months, though it has not been officially greenlighted. After seeing season two’s premiere ratings, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter the company remains committed to the show’s original five-season plan.

So, while there’s no official news yet, renewal seems imminent.

If the show gets picked up for Season 3, it stands to reason that it won’t come out until 2026. Season 1 premiered on September 1, 2022, and then two years later, on August 29 to be exact, Season 2 premiered on the 2024 TV schedule . So, if the reports are true, and a third installment is in the works, we can probably expect to see it on our screens in late August or early September 2026.

What’s Been Said About Season 3 Of Rings Of Power

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

As I said, Season 3 hasn’t technically been greenlit, but all signs are pointing toward the notion that it will be. Before Season 2 even came out, there was talk about it. During a press conference at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 (a couple of months before the second season dropped), J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay commented on what’s next during a press conference, saying the following about getting back to work (via Total Film ):

We're working on it.

Then, in the final weeks of Season 2’s run, Arondir actor Ismael Cruz Córdova was asked by Variety if he’d “discussed Season 3 at all or seen any scripts,” and his response was:

As far as I know, they did kind of confirm that we’re going for a third. I haven’t seen any scripts, though. I would love to. But I’m pretty sure we’re going for a third.

Sauron actor Charlie Vickers also shared his hopes for what’s next. While chatting with Decider , he was asked about where Sauron might go next (they namechecked Númenor) and the being he could shape-shift into next. In response, the actor explained:

I don’t know when, I’m in the dark about what’s coming next, but I think it’s a really cool power that he has to change forms and it’s a fine line. You don’t just want to be changing forms for the sake of it, so it becomes gimmicky. But I think the way to avoid that is to lean into it, but it all needs to be grounded. In the same way that Annatar was all about Celebrimbor, I feel like Sauron’s next form, if there is another form, will be like something that he leans into his strength and power as Sauron now. Like we’re almost at the height of his power in the Second Age, you know?

So, Charlie Vickers is clearly thinking about what could happen next, and so are his co-stars and bosses. It also helps that there’s a five-season plan in place (but more on that later). So, while the possibilities of where the story could go next feel endless, there’s also a clear direction the show is headed (assuming it gets renewed).

Rings Of Power Cast

(Image credit: Ross Ferguson / Prime Video)

The Rings of Power cast is massive, and we can expect it to stay that way going into Season 3. While Charles Edwards’ Celebrimbor is gone and Sam Hazeldine only played Adar for one season before being killed off, for the most part, we can expect the ROP ensemble to stay the same going into the next episodes, as the following are expected to return:

Charlie Vickers as Sauron

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad

Ismael Cruz- Córdova as Arondir

Daniel Weyman as Gandalf (who was formerly known as The Stranger)

Markella Kavenagh as Nori

Megan Richards as Poppy

Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil

Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Ema Horvath as Eärien

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn

Leon Wadham as Kemen

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo

Nia Towle as Estrid

Along with all these names, it also stands to reason that lots of new characters will be added to the cast too as this story continues to evolve and travel around Middle-earth.

How Season 2 Of Rings Of Power Ended, And How It Will Likely Impact Season 3

(Image credit: Prime Video)

When I say a lot went down in the Season 2 finale of Rings of Power I mean it. There’s so much to go over, and all of it will likely impact the story going into Season 3, so let’s go over it.

Where We Left The Elves At The End Of The Season

The final shot of Season 2 is Gil-galad raising his sword with Elrond, Galadriel and Arondir standing by his side. While the elves are at a low point, they have a new sanctuary to call home, and they’re all ready to continue fighting for the light and against Sauron.

Durin And Disa Are In Trouble Going Into Season 3

Down in Khazad-dûm, Durin is mourning the death of his father – who sacrificed himself to save them from the Balrog – and processing the notion that he’s about to become king. However, at the very end, it’s revealed that his claim to the throne is being challenged by his brother. So, we can expect some royal drama amongst the dwarves next season.

The Númenóreans Aren’t Headed Down A Hopeful Path

When it comes to the Númenóreans, Isildur was last seen on a ship after he and Kemen had a rough run-in at a settlement, Elendil was walking away from Númenor with Narsil in hand, and Míriel was under arrest. Meanwhile, Pharazôn is still ruling over the island and trying to take down the faithful. So, things aren’t looking great over there as we head into Season 3.

The Stranger Finally Knows He’s Gandalf, And That Will Surly Impact His Trajectory

In arguably the biggest reveal of the season, the Stranger finally found out his name was Gandalf after he ran into a Dark Wizard (who might be Sarumon?), the Stoors called him Grand Elf, and we left him singing with Tom Bombadil.

So, now that the first chapter of his journey is complete, I assume we’ll see him really start to come into his own as the wizard we all know and adore.

As for his Harfoot friends, Poppy and Nori parted ways on their own adventures that will hopefully be explored in Season 3.

We Always Need To Worry About Sauron

Finally, our big bad Sauron was left standing on a cliff after Galadriel jumped away from him with the ring. What’s his next move? I have no idea, but we can be sure that he’ll come up with a deceptive and terrifying plan.

Rings Of Power Is Intended To Be 5 Seasons Long

(Image credit: Ben Rothstein / Prime Video)

It’s well known that Rings of Power is an ultra-expensive show and a massive investment for Amazon. On top of that, they’re creating a story in the vast, complex and beautiful world of Tolkien. So, it makes sense that only making one or two seasons wasn’t an option. In reality, the plan is five seasons, according to Empire , as co-showrunner JD Payne said:

We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be. The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season 5.

Payne continued to explain that they are excited to create this story that’s based on Tolkien’s expansive world.

So, buckle up, because if all things go to plan, we aren’t even halfway through this sweeping journey through Middle-earth’s Second Age.

How To Watch Rings Of Power

(Image credit: Ben Rothstein / Prime Video)

As we wait for the third season of Rings of Power, you can stream Seasons 1 and 2 in full with an Amazon Prime subscription .

Then, when it hopefully comes back, you can likely expect new episodes on Thursdays, because the first two installments both stuck to that weekly release pattern. However, if that changes, we’ll be sure to update you.

Overall, Rings of Power feels like it's just getting started, and there’s a plan to keep the show going for a while. So, make sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend where we’ll keep you updated about what’s coming to Middle-earth.