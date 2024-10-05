The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3: What We Know So Far
Here's what might happen on the next journey to Middle-earth.
The elves are ready for battle, there’s a challenge for the throne in Khazad-dûm, Númenor is not in a good place, and Sauron is on the rise. Season 2 of Rings of Power ended with a bang, to say the least, and now the wait for Season 3 has begun. So, as we hold out for new episodes of this Lord of the Rings prequel series, here’s what we know so far about the potential third season, which has yet to be confirmed.
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the first two seasons of Rings of Power. Proceed with caution if you're not caught up!
If Rings Of Power Season Gets Renewed, When Could Season 3 Premiere?
As of early October 2024, Rings of Power has not been renewed for Season 3. However, reports suggest that it will happen. Back in September, THR released a report claiming that a third installment of the Lord of the Rings prequel show was already in the works. The site explained:
So, while there’s no official news yet, renewal seems imminent.
If the show gets picked up for Season 3, it stands to reason that it won’t come out until 2026. Season 1 premiered on September 1, 2022, and then two years later, on August 29 to be exact, Season 2 premiered on the 2024 TV schedule. So, if the reports are true, and a third installment is in the works, we can probably expect to see it on our screens in late August or early September 2026.
What’s Been Said About Season 3 Of Rings Of Power
As I said, Season 3 hasn’t technically been greenlit, but all signs are pointing toward the notion that it will be. Before Season 2 even came out, there was talk about it. During a press conference at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 (a couple of months before the second season dropped), J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay commented on what’s next during a press conference, saying the following about getting back to work (via Total Film):
Then, in the final weeks of Season 2’s run, Arondir actor Ismael Cruz Córdova was asked by Variety if he’d “discussed Season 3 at all or seen any scripts,” and his response was:
Sauron actor Charlie Vickers also shared his hopes for what’s next. While chatting with Decider, he was asked about where Sauron might go next (they namechecked Númenor) and the being he could shape-shift into next. In response, the actor explained:
So, Charlie Vickers is clearly thinking about what could happen next, and so are his co-stars and bosses. It also helps that there’s a five-season plan in place (but more on that later). So, while the possibilities of where the story could go next feel endless, there’s also a clear direction the show is headed (assuming it gets renewed).
Rings Of Power Cast
The Rings of Power cast is massive, and we can expect it to stay that way going into Season 3. While Charles Edwards’ Celebrimbor is gone and Sam Hazeldine only played Adar for one season before being killed off, for the most part, we can expect the ROP ensemble to stay the same going into the next episodes, as the following are expected to return:
- Charlie Vickers as Sauron
- Morfydd Clark as Galadriel
- Robert Aramayo as Elrond
- Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad
- Ismael Cruz- Córdova as Arondir
- Daniel Weyman as Gandalf (who was formerly known as The Stranger)
- Markella Kavenagh as Nori
- Megan Richards as Poppy
- Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil
- Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa
- Owain Arthur as Prince Durin
- Lloyd Owen as Elendil
- Maxim Baldry as Isildur
- Ema Horvath as Eärien
- Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel
- Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn
- Leon Wadham as Kemen
- Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo
- Nia Towle as Estrid
Along with all these names, it also stands to reason that lots of new characters will be added to the cast too as this story continues to evolve and travel around Middle-earth.
How Season 2 Of Rings Of Power Ended, And How It Will Likely Impact Season 3
When I say a lot went down in the Season 2 finale of Rings of Power I mean it. There’s so much to go over, and all of it will likely impact the story going into Season 3, so let’s go over it.
Where We Left The Elves At The End Of The Season
The final shot of Season 2 is Gil-galad raising his sword with Elrond, Galadriel and Arondir standing by his side. While the elves are at a low point, they have a new sanctuary to call home, and they’re all ready to continue fighting for the light and against Sauron.
Durin And Disa Are In Trouble Going Into Season 3
Down in Khazad-dûm, Durin is mourning the death of his father – who sacrificed himself to save them from the Balrog – and processing the notion that he’s about to become king. However, at the very end, it’s revealed that his claim to the throne is being challenged by his brother. So, we can expect some royal drama amongst the dwarves next season.
The Númenóreans Aren’t Headed Down A Hopeful Path
When it comes to the Númenóreans, Isildur was last seen on a ship after he and Kemen had a rough run-in at a settlement, Elendil was walking away from Númenor with Narsil in hand, and Míriel was under arrest. Meanwhile, Pharazôn is still ruling over the island and trying to take down the faithful. So, things aren’t looking great over there as we head into Season 3.
The Stranger Finally Knows He’s Gandalf, And That Will Surly Impact His Trajectory
In arguably the biggest reveal of the season, the Stranger finally found out his name was Gandalf after he ran into a Dark Wizard (who might be Sarumon?), the Stoors called him Grand Elf, and we left him singing with Tom Bombadil.
So, now that the first chapter of his journey is complete, I assume we’ll see him really start to come into his own as the wizard we all know and adore.
As for his Harfoot friends, Poppy and Nori parted ways on their own adventures that will hopefully be explored in Season 3.
We Always Need To Worry About Sauron
Finally, our big bad Sauron was left standing on a cliff after Galadriel jumped away from him with the ring. What’s his next move? I have no idea, but we can be sure that he’ll come up with a deceptive and terrifying plan.
Rings Of Power Is Intended To Be 5 Seasons Long
It’s well known that Rings of Power is an ultra-expensive show and a massive investment for Amazon. On top of that, they’re creating a story in the vast, complex and beautiful world of Tolkien. So, it makes sense that only making one or two seasons wasn’t an option. In reality, the plan is five seasons, according to Empire, as co-showrunner JD Payne said:
Payne continued to explain that they are excited to create this story that’s based on Tolkien’s expansive world.
So, buckle up, because if all things go to plan, we aren’t even halfway through this sweeping journey through Middle-earth’s Second Age.
How To Watch Rings Of Power
As we wait for the third season of Rings of Power, you can stream Seasons 1 and 2 in full with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Then, when it hopefully comes back, you can likely expect new episodes on Thursdays, because the first two installments both stuck to that weekly release pattern. However, if that changes, we’ll be sure to update you.
Overall, Rings of Power feels like it's just getting started, and there’s a plan to keep the show going for a while. So, make sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend where we’ll keep you updated about what’s coming to Middle-earth.
