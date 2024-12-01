The Stranger Being An OG LOTR Character On Rings Of Power Wasn't Always The Plan, And The Showrunners Explained Why
"I don't know that we did know..." -Patrick McKay
Spoilers for the recent season of The Rings of Power can be found throughout this article.
For two whole seasons, we were theorizing about what The Stranger’s name was on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Then, at the very end of Season 2, it was officially revealed that Daniel Weyman’s character was, indeed, Gandalf. However, even though that was a popular theory early on in the show’s run, it actually wasn’t always the official plan, as showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne explained.
It turns out that Gandalf was never fully in the cards from day one. While The Stranger was revealed to be a wizard in Season 1, his identity wasn’t revealed until the end of Season 2. With that in mind, while on the House of R podcast, McKay explained that they actually didn’t fully know where they were going with this character at first, saying:
While the Harfoot actress had an inkling from the jump, at the time, his identity seemingly wasn’t locked in. Even if it was, Daniel Weyman, who plays Gandalf, didn’t want to know, as the showrunner explained:
So, there you have it. While signs pointed to The Stranger being Gandalf, it wasn’t necessarily planned that way.
They did have options too. There were five wizards total they could pick from -- Radagast, one of the two blue wizards, Saruman or Gandalf. And it seems like they considered all of that for a while. However, eventually, they came to the realization that Weyman’s character was in fact the wizard who is played by Ian McKellen in the films. To that point, McKay explained how they came to that conclusion:
After that, J.D. Payne said that they were asking all sorts of questions about The Stranger that would lead to his name. He noted that what his powers were, how he controls them, what they were meant for and more all helped reveal his moniker. Then, by the end of Season 2, his name felt super obvious.
It was indeed obvious. If he didn’t end up being Gandalf, I would have been shocked, because the groundwork they laid made it so all signs pointed to the beloved wizard.
Ultimately, it's fascinating to look back and realize that the showrunners weren’t 100% sure that The Stranger was Gandalf at first. However, the fact that they went on the same journey of discovery that The Stranger went on, meaning they let the signs of his name reveal themselves rather than fully plan them from the start, is wonderful.
Now, I can’t wait to see how this wizard’s story expands in Rings of Power Season 3. To go back and see the evolution of this wizard from The Stranger into Gandalf, you can stream the Lord of the Rings prequel with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.