'I Have To Adjust My Relationship': The Irrational's Max Lloyd-Jones Talks Simon Joining Alec's Team And Perks Of Working With Jesse L. Martin
The Irrational newcomer opened up about Simon as part of Alec's team.
The Irrational entered a whole new era when Season 2 premiered in the fall 2024 TV schedule, and not just because the Season 1 finale had finally given Alec much-needed closure on the fire from decades ago. Phoebe had decided to leave the team in that same episode (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription), and Rizwan brought in Simon Wylton to fill the vacancy on the team. Max Lloyd-Jones, who came on board to play Simon, spoke with CinemaBlend about the challenges for his character and the real-life perks of working with Jesse L. Martin.
Max Lloyd-Jones came to The Irrational as a Star Wars TV alum and slated for the cast of Final Destination 6, and his character brought some potential baggage to the team as a member of the Wylton family behind Wylton University. Rizwan had some reservations about hiring him as Phoebe's replacement, and Alec already knew Simon socially. So, how comfortable is Simon with Alec after several episodes. of Season 2, compared to his bromance with Rizwan? I asked the actor that very question, and he responded:
The relationship that Simon had with Alec before Season 2 had to shift if they were going to work together, with Alec as the boss and Simon as one of his two research assistants... which will change to one of three RAs in The Irrational's next episode, with Phoebe's return to the team. Alluding to Simon originally being hired to replace Phoebe, Lloyd-Jones continued:
Alec is of course renowned in the world of behavioral science; actor Jesse L. Martin brings some renown of his own to the lead role of The Irrational. Not only is he among the Law & Order actors to appear in the most episodes of the franchise, but he was a key part of The Flash before cutting back to work on The Irrational.
Throw in his status as an original cast member of Broadway's Rent (in a role he reprised for the 2005 film version), and he was a big name to headline NBC's drama. Max Lloyd-Jones shared what he knew of Jesse L. Martin before being cast as his co-star:
Jesse L. Martin was the biggest name who was part of The Flash cast when it premiered back in 2014, long before Grant Gustin was known as the Scarlet Speedster more than a Glee guest star. Max Lloyd-Jones only heard high praise of Martin during his Flash days, and went on to share what his own experience working with him has been like:
The Irrational took a week off between episodes, so fans have had some extra time to wonder what Simon's role in the team will be like after the previous installment ended with Phoebe's return. The promo doesn't give away anything on that front other than that Phoebe will be out and about with Alec, but it looks like it'll be an action-packed hour of TV. Take a look:
Tune in to NBC on Tuesday, November 26 for the next episode of The Irrational. If you've missed any of Season 2 so far or just want to revisit the last episode for a refresher on what brings Phoebe back to Alec's team and the status of Rizwan and Simon's professional bromance, you can stream the drama via Peacock.
