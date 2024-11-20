'I Have To Adjust My Relationship': The Irrational's Max Lloyd-Jones Talks Simon Joining Alec's Team And Perks Of Working With Jesse L. Martin

The Irrational entered a whole new era when Season 2 premiered in the fall 2024 TV schedule, and not just because the Season 1 finale had finally given Alec much-needed closure on the fire from decades ago. Phoebe had decided to leave the team in that same episode (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription), and Rizwan brought in Simon Wylton to fill the vacancy on the team. Max Lloyd-Jones, who came on board to play Simon, spoke with CinemaBlend about the challenges for his character and the real-life perks of working with Jesse L. Martin.

Max Lloyd-Jones came to The Irrational as a Star Wars TV alum and slated for the cast of Final Destination 6, and his character brought some potential baggage to the team as a member of the Wylton family behind Wylton University. Rizwan had some reservations about hiring him as Phoebe's replacement, and Alec already knew Simon socially. So, how comfortable is Simon with Alec after several episodes. of Season 2, compared to his bromance with Rizwan? I asked the actor that very question, and he responded:

Obviously there's a different dynamic, as Alec is the boss, but also a family friend of sorts of Simon. When we first see that they meet each other, he calls him Alec, and then realizes, 'Oh, you're the professor here. I have to adjust my relationship.' So I think there's an intimidation there, of course, with Alec being world-renowned at what he does.

The relationship that Simon had with Alec before Season 2 had to shift if they were going to work together, with Alec as the boss and Simon as one of his two research assistants... which will change to one of three RAs in The Irrational's next episode, with Phoebe's return to the team. Alluding to Simon originally being hired to replace Phoebe, Lloyd-Jones continued:

Simon knows that he's got some big shoes to fill, and there are high expectations for his workload here. So there's a desire to impress, but also wants to be taken seriously and not be seen as someone who's just a shoo-in for the job because of his name or backstory. There’s a different dynamic as far as they're a little bit more on equal footing, him and Rizwan, but with Alec, there's a maestro/student relationship going on.

Alec is of course renowned in the world of behavioral science; actor Jesse L. Martin brings some renown of his own to the lead role of The Irrational. Not only is he among the Law & Order actors to appear in the most episodes of the franchise, but he was a key part of The Flash before cutting back to work on The Irrational.

Throw in his status as an original cast member of Broadway's Rent (in a role he reprised for the 2005 film version), and he was a big name to headline NBC's drama. Max Lloyd-Jones shared what he knew of Jesse L. Martin before being cast as his co-star:

I heard of him, obviously, going back to his Rent days. I've heard the name a lot, so I was very excited to work with him and know that he's a very multifaceted, talented actor who can shine on stage as well as in front of the big screen and small screen. And I did know [about him], because I've lived in Vancouver a lot of my life. He was filming The Flash here for many years, and I had some friends that had worked on that with him and had nothing but great things to say about him.

Jesse L. Martin was the biggest name who was part of The Flash cast when it premiered back in 2014, long before Grant Gustin was known as the Scarlet Speedster more than a Glee guest star. Max Lloyd-Jones only heard high praise of Martin during his Flash days, and went on to share what his own experience working with him has been like:

Anyone that spoke about working with Jesse, it always seemed to be a learning experience, and he provides a very amiable and relaxed atmosphere on set. And that was what I think I noticed the most, and I respect the most about him.

The Irrational took a week off between episodes, so fans have had some extra time to wonder what Simon's role in the team will be like after the previous installment ended with Phoebe's return. The promo doesn't give away anything on that front other than that Phoebe will be out and about with Alec, but it looks like it'll be an action-packed hour of TV. Take a look:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Irrational 2x06 Promo "The Wrong Side of Maybe" (HD) Jesse L. Martin series - YouTube Watch On

Tune in to NBC on Tuesday, November 26 for the next episode of The Irrational. If you've missed any of Season 2 so far or just want to revisit the last episode for a refresher on what brings Phoebe back to Alec's team and the status of Rizwan and Simon's professional bromance, you can stream the drama via Peacock.