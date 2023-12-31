Final Destination 6: What We Know About The Horror Movie

The first Final Destination movie impacted me and many others -- as in it made us scared of everything . It’s a horror movie franchise that I enjoy. Therefore, I was very excited when I learned about a new installment, and I wanted to know as many Final Destination 6 details as possible.

It’s one of the upcoming horror movies that I am most excited to see appear on the 2024 movie schedule. However, as of December 2023, there are many unknown Final Destination 6 details, including a potential release date, but the little details we do know about the movie have piqued my excitement.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Unfortunately, it's too soon to know what the release date of Final Destination 6 will be.

Since as far back as 2011, there has been talk of Final Destination 6 (via Collider ). However, plans for the sixth film started to build momentum in 2019. From 2019 to 2023, it went through several major changes with directors and writers. However, in 2022, concrete plans began to take form.

If I'm speculating about the possible release date for the movie, I would assume a late 2024 opening is possible, perhaps during the Halloween season. If the film is delayed to 2025, then I think Final Destination 6 could come out in the summer or autumn of that year, but we'll have to wait for more information.

It Will Premiere On Max

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

New Line is producing the movie for Max. Deadline broke this news in 2022 (when it was still HBO Max). Beyond it's planned streaming destination, it's unclear if the film will get any kind of theatrical release. It could stream exclusively on the streaming service or have a limited or wide theatrical release before becoming available exclusively on Max.

It Was Ready To Begin Filming After The Strikes

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Final Destination franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick told Collider that the sixth film was ready to start filming after the strikes. The WGA Writers strike was a long hard battle that officially ended in September 2023. The SAG-AFTRA strike ended in November 2023. Final Destination 6 Production Designer Rachel O’Toole also told The Direct that the film was two weeks away from filming when the Writers Strike began.

With both strikes concluding close to the end of the year, Final Destination 6 will likely not begin filming until 2024. According to Coming Soon, it’s being reported that the horror movie is expected to start filming in January 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. In an interview with CineBinge , Final Destination producer Craig Perry said seven more weeks of shooting remained before the Writers Strike started.

If that's accurate and the reports are true, if everything goes to plan and filming starts in January 2024, then filming could end as early as late February or March. This would give the Final Destination 6 production team plenty of time to edit, reshoot, and market before a possible late 2024 release.

The Plot Is Still Under Wraps

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Each of the previous Final Destination films have centered on a set of characters who are connected through some catastrophic event that they managed to survive, only to be pursued by "death" in a variety of disturbing ways.

Everyone involved in this new film has been keeping the Final Destination 6 plot details a secret. However, there have been rumors and some vague information released. Jeffrey Reddick debunked the theory that the film took place on a cruise. He responded to a fan-made poster on X (Formerly known as Twitter) with the comment:

“I'm not directly involved in part 6 but I can tell you, something better than a cruise ship is coming. :)”

The original idea for Final Destination 6 followed first responders. However, in the same CineBinge interview, Perry talked about how they couldn’t figure out the third act with that concept. Then the film went in a different direction when Jon Watts joined the project.

Daniel Richtman, known for his Hollywood scoops, apparently revealed on Patreon a plot description for the film. JoBlo shared this alleged summary. The synopsis describes Final Destination 6 as the story of an 18-year-old whose grandmother was supposed to die in the 1960s. She escaped Death but now it's still hunting those who escaped the original catastrophe and their bloodline. Hence the supposed title Final Destination: Bloodline.

We can’t confirm this plot but based on what has been confirmed, the plot certainly seems possible.

It Doesn’t Follow Final Destination's Established Formula

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

In the same CineBinge interview with Craig Perry, he confirmed that Watts’s idea for the plot strays away from the Final Destination norm. He said the setup was unique. Additionally, Jeffrey Reddick said something similar in his interview with Dread Central .

It’s a true Final Destination movie but it doesn’t follow that kind of formula that we’ve established.

Perry also hinted that Final Destination 6 may not be set in the present day in his interview with CineBinge. This makes me believe that the information from Richtman may be true because it fits the idea of changing up the formula and playing with the timeline of the movie.

It’s Considered A Reboot

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

O’Toole also shared in her interview with The Direct that it’s being considered a reboot. “It's got a really fresh take on it, and we do consider it a reboot,” stated the Production Designer. Final Destination 6 completely giving the film a reboot of sorts could be the best way to revive this horror movie franchise.

Despite it being considered a reboot, I am sure the film will include some of the key aspects and elements of the franchise. Reddick mentioned in his Collider interview that Final Destination 6 screenwriters Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor spoke to him about the first two Final Destination movies and wanted to ensure the new film is true to the brand and spirit.

Tony Todd Will Return To The Franchise

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

In September 2023, Bloody Disgusting confirmed that Tony Todd would reprise his role as William Bludworth in Final Destination 6. The character is a mortician who knows a lot about Death. He often acts as a guide to the main characters of the films. Todd has appeared in three of the five films (and his voice appeared in Final Destination 3). Because Todd will appear in the upcoming movie, then he may be another way Final Destination 6 connects with the franchise.

Todd is best known for his role as Candyman in the Candyman movies. He has also appeared in Platoon, Lean on Me, Night of the Living Dead, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and 24. No other cast members have been confirmed but Perry also stated in his CineBinge interview that the entire film has been cast. If JoBlo and Richtman’s info is correct, there will be at least six new critical characters in Final Destination 6.

A Spider-Man Director Is Producing

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

As previously mentioned, Jon Watts, who directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, is producing Final Destination 6. He will produce alongside Craig Perry (who produced the other Final Destination films), Sheila Hanahan Taylor (who produced four out of the five films), and Dianne McGunigle.

Also as previously mentioned, Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor wrote the screenplay for the film. Taylor previously wrote Bed Rest and the TV series Wicked Wicked Games. Guy Busick wrote Scream 5, Scream 6, Ready or Not, and the Castle Rock TV series. Final Destination 6 will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein. They previously directed Freaks, Kim Possible, and Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

The Final Destination 6 details are still sparse, but in the coming months, more details should become known as many movies and TV shows go back into production. For any more Final Destination 6 news, make sure to follow CinemaBlend for all the latest.