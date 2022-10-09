Javier Bardem Really Learned How To Be A Magician For Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Because Of Course He Did
The Oscar winner lives up to the title.
Many kids are about to get introduced to No Country For Old Men Oscar-winner Javier Bardem with the release of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. After a career full of serious, mature roles such as in Skyfall and Dune, the Spanish actor plays a goofy showman in the family-friendly musical. But, don’t worry, Bardem took his commitment to his craft seriously for Lyle too, especially when it comes to portraying a song-and-dance man with skills in magic.
When CinemaBlend spoke to the directors behind Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Josh Gordon and Will Speck, the filmmakers shared with us Bardem’s very specific homework for the movie. In Gordon’s words:
In the recent fall movie release, Bardem plays Hector P. Valenci, an eccentric performer who finds Lyle in an exotic pet shop singing his heart out and decides to make him the center of his latest show. However, when things don’t go as planned, Lyle and Hector go separate ways. Will Speck also revealed this aspect of working with Bardem and magic on set:
Pretty impressive, am I right? We’d honestly expect nothing less from a Javier Bardem movie following his body of work thus far. The actor’s co-star, Winslow Fegley, who shares many scenes with the actor also talked to us about his experience with the actor on set, saying this:
Winslow Fegley plays Josh Primm, a middle schooler that is new to the Big Apple and finds Lyle in his attic after Hector goes off on another business venture. Josh and Lyle become quick friends, especially as the boy has trouble adjusting to the city and learns of the croc’s unique talents for song. Shawn Mendes voices the role of Lyle, a friendly scaly guy who expresses himself entirely through song.
Alongside the magic tricks, Javier Bardem also sings and dances in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile like a champ. The movie is an original music composed by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who were also behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman. Bardem is also signed up for another movie musical in the live-action The Little Mermaid movie, where he’ll play King Triton.
The filmmakers of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile were inspired to adapt Bernard Waber’s children’s book because of their connection to the theme of family within the story. Check out what critics are saying about the new release ahead of seeing the movie, now playing in theaters.
