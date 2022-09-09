How La La Land And Greatest Showman Composers Pasek And Paul Helped Turn Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Into A Full-Blown Musical
A singing croc is the star of the next big Hollywood musical.
Every generation seems to have a songwriting duo that has soundtracked the most beloved musicals of its time. For the current one, those names are clearly Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who have collaborated to compose the music of the wildly popular works Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land and The Greatest Showman. Their latest project is the upcoming 2022 movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, where they adapted the children’s story into a big musical about a singing croc.
When CinemaBlend recently visited Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California to get a first look at the live-action/animation hybrid musical, the movie’s co-directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck spoke to how Pasek and Paul made Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile their next song-and-dance feature film. In Gordon’s words:
As the directors shared to CinemaBlend and a small group of other outlets, they’d never made a musical before, previously collaborating on comedies like Blades of Glory, The Switch and Office Christmas Party. However, they had some major talent on their hands in the form of the songwriting duo, who helped them realize a lot of the storytelling would be through the movie’s music, most of which is sung by Shawn Mendes embodying the singing crocodile. Speck then said this:
When the characters in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile burst into song, they are actually supposed to be singing, rather than in other musicals, where it’s not always necessarily happening in this way. For the fall release, a big part of Lyle’s character is being a talented singing croc, and the numbers performed are in service of this, while in something like Oscar-winning musical La La Land, some of the time it’s more symbolic than physically happening. Gordon also said this:
The directors shared that there are eight original songs and some reprises in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile composed by Pasek and Paul, making it a full-blown musical. The movie also stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Winslow Fegley, who also are part of the major musical numbers, as the Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile trailer has teased as well.
Following the duo’s catchy catalogue, including The Greatest Showman hit “This Is Me” and La La Land’s “City of Stars,” we’re curious which Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile songs will say with audiences. The family friendly movie hits theaters on October 7.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.