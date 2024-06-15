Joe Hendry Said Matt Hardy Changed Wrestling With His ‘Final Deletion’ Cinematic Match, And He’s Not Wrong

Over the years, Matt Hardy had done just about anything to keep professional wrestling fans entertained and guessing as to what’s coming next. Whether it’s creating iconic WrestleMania moments or upping the ante in some of the most dangerous gimmick matches , Hardy’s changed wrestling. He also did that by finding creative ways to present the sport with his “Final Deletion” cinematic match. And I'm not the only one who thinks that, as TNA viral sensation Joe Hendry shared similar thoughts while talking with CinemaBlend.

What Did Joe Hendry Say About Matt Hardy?

I got a chance to speak with the 36-year-old not too long ago and, during our chat we discussed how The Rock inspired his chart-topping entrance theme, “I Believe in Joe Hendry,” the extended version he’s cooking up, and everything in between. And, at one point in our conversation, the Scottish wrestler shouted out Matt Hardy and the ways he’s impacted wrestling throughout his career, specifically with the “Final Deletion,” stating. Hendry explained:

When he was in TNA, that's where he developed Broken Matt Hardy. And that's, where they did something that was very bold and daring in TNA wrestling. And that Final Deletion battle that they had on our TV show changed wrestling. It added another avenue to how you could express yourself as a professional wrestler. So I think that was very, very cool indeed.

Not long after the interview, I found myself watching the “Final Deletion” for the first time in years, and got to thinking: “You know what? He’s right.”

What Was The Final Deletion And How Did It Change Wrestling?

Back in the summer of 2016, the ex-WWE superstar fell on hard times in TNA and experienced a mental breakdown after a vicious battle with his brother, Jeff Hardy. Soon after, he adopted the theatrical “Broken” Matt Hardy persona, dyed a blonde streak in his hair and started speaking with a “sophisticated” British accent. Seriously, it was nuts and felt like something out of Phantom of the Opera, but with wrestling.

Eventually, Broken Matt Hardy challenged Jeff, who he referred to as “Brother Nero” to a match at his compound in which the winner would own the Hardy brand. On a special episode of TNA Impact, called “The Final Deletion,” Matt and Brother Nero fought in a ring surrounded by tiki torches before taking the brawl through a field of fireworks and eventually a big dirt pile. And, ultimately, Matt defeated his younger brother.

So what so so game-changing about? Well, for starters, the match marked the start of the Broken Universe, a new era in TNA that would lead to several more “Deletion” matches throughout 2016 and into 2017. This not only revitalized the career of "The Rahway Reaper," but it also took TNA to new heights and made it must-watch TV. The star would also later return to WWE where he had the “Ultimate Deletion” match against the late Bray Wyatt , with whom he’d later form a tag team called The Deleter of Worlds.

I honestly don’t think WWE would have tried to pull off the absolutely insane Firefly Funhouse match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena at WrestleMania 36 if the “Final Deletion” and its spinoffs hadn’t been such big hits. And, since that experience allowed Cena to show so much of his personality to wrestling fans and the world at large, you could also argue that Broken Matt Hardy is indirectly to thank for that.

So, when Joe Hendry says that Matt Hardy changed professional wrestling with his “Final Deletion” cinematic match, I have to admit he’s not wrong. And us fans are all the better for the contributions Hardy made.