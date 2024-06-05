Joe Hendry Is Cooking Up An Extended Version Of His Chart-Topping Entrance Theme, And Eurovision Is Involved

“I Believe in Joe Hendry” has taken over both the world of professional wrestling and the pop charts throughout much of 2024, and fans who have been clamoring for an extended version of the viral entrance may soon get their wish, as Joe Hendry is cooking up an extended version of the song inspired by The Rock’s entrance theme . That’s not all, as the Scottish TNA wrestler is working on a longer cut that could very well end up with him on the Eurovision Song Contest stage.

In May 2024, Hendry took some time from his hectic schedule to chat with CinemaBlend about several different topics ranging from how the chart-topping song has changed his life to the next steps in both his wrestling and music careers. During our conversation, Hendry revealed he’s working on making a longer cut for the competition that inspired one of the best Netflix musicals , stating:

People have asked me to do an extended version because basically, there's a competition called Eurovision that people want me to enter. And in order to enter it, it needs to be within a certain timeframe that is released. So, we can actually release an extended version of the song within this window of time to put it forward for the next Eurovision. And that's when we'll release the extended version.

Though the 2025 rules haven’t yet been announced, the Eurovision 2024 contest requirements stated that the submitted song must not have been performed in full before September 1, 2023. The songs were also required to be no longer than three minutes in length, which would give Hendry plenty of time to work with for an extended version of “ I Believe in Joe Hendry .” So, how would the musician-turned-wrestler fill that time?

Well, Hendry, who grew up watching wrestling in the 1990s, stated that he’d want to have Jim Johnston, the former WWE composer behind some of the greatest wrestling songs and WrestleMania entrance themes in the history of the sport, involved in the extended and refreshed version:

But we'll need to fill some time. And I personally think that having Jim Johnston do a guitar solo on that song would be the perfect way to extend it. I can't say anything more, but I will say we have talked.

Though he stopped short of confirming Johnston’s involvement or providing any additional details beyond wanting to have the beloved wrestling figure throw down a new guitar solo, it’s impossible to not get stoked about the possibility. It would not only mean hearing an extended cut of the song but also could mark one of Johnston’s first new tracks in years.

Only time will tell when we’ll get to hear Joe Hendry’s extended version of his viral entrance theme, either on the internet or on stage at the Eurovision Song Contest. Until then, there are plenty of ways to check out the wrestler in action when TNA Impact airs on Thursday nights on AXS TV or by ordering the upcoming Against All Odds PPV event on June 14th. And don’t forget to check out our 2024 TV schedule to see when other big wrestling events and shows, like Vice’s Who Killed WCW? hit the small screen this year.