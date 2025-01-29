'That Would Have Been So Bad': John Boyd Breaks Down's Scola's Evolution In FBI's Winter Premiere And What Would Have Been A Disaster
What a ride for Agent Scola!
Warning: spoilers are ahead for FBI's Season 7 winter premiere on CBS, called "Descent" and set to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.
FBI returned to CBS in the 2025 TV schedule with a case that involved a terror threat to New York City with hijacked planes, and that really would have been enough for a full episode of the hit drama. Instead, "Descent" also included an emotional storyline for Scola as he thought back on his brother's death on 9/11. John Boyd, whose character is still between partners on the job, spoke with CinemaBlend about how Scola evolved as well as what could have been really, really, really bad.
The episode's first scene between the agents at 26 Fed (including Nina with Shantel VanSanten crossing over from FBI: Most Wanted before a juicy story in that winter premiere) was pretty lighthearted, with Maggie and OA teasing Scola about an envelope that he's had on his desk for months without opening and trying to get Nina to open it. Scola was spared that happening when the agents had to get on the case of the week, which started with the death of an assistant U.S. attorney and escalated to the point of terrorists taking remote control of dozens of domestic flights.
Scola was key to cracking the case despite being flooded with memories of his brother, and John Boyd explained that he wanted to play Scola in a way that wasn't triggered by loss:
Scola did an excellent job in focusing on the case even while the grief of losing his brother was on his mind, and Maggie and OA really guaranteed that Douglas was already in his thoughts when they teased him about the letter. I noted to Boyd that it was a good thing they didn't successfully open the envelope in front of the entire office, and he responded:
Fortunately, the letter turned out to be good news when Scola finally asked Nina to read it to him. The New York Genetic Identification Project, which was dedicated to identifying victims of 9/11, was able to positively identify the remains of his brother thanks to advanced DNA technology. The letter ended with "May this knowledge bring you and your family closure and peace of mind."
It was a very sweet way to end the episode, and Scola simply said "They found him" as he held Nina close. It's hard to imagine "Descent" hitting quite as hard emotionally if Shantel VanSanten hadn't been able to cross over from FBI: Most Wanted, and John Boyd addressed what it meant to Scola to have a partner at home to hold him through it:
FBI isn't a show that always deals in a lot of peace of mind, so Scola getting that good news about his brother was a powerful way to end the winter premiere. Even though he'll never get Douglas back, he at least has something left of him. Boyd elaborated:
Hopefully Scola is able to rest a little easier moving forward, although the promo for the next episode suggests that all hands are going to be on deck for another terror threat. Interestingly, there's also a mention of the CIA in the preview that leads me to wonder if FBI is setting up the potential FBI: CIA spinoff a lot earlier than expected. Take a look:
Keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of FBI, ahead of FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. John Boyd already appeared on Most Wanted once this season, with Scola and Nina clashing a lot less than last season. You can find that episode as well as every other episode of the 2024-2025 TV season so far streaming on Paramount+ now.
