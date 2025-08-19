A Wednesday Viewer Joked That Jenna Ortega Looks Like Gwendoline Christie’s 'Labubu’ On The Red Carpet, And Now I Can’t Unsee It
This picture of Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie is blowing away the internet.
The first season of Wednesday was an absolutely massive hit for Netflix, and it became the sort of show that fans were obsessed with for months after it aired. Pop culture’s current obsession is something quite different, as it's presently obsessed with a plush toy called a Labubu, but now both things have come together in a quite hilarious way.
A Wednesday Season 2 event was recently held in Australia, which included several major members of the crew and cast of Wednesday, including star Jenna Ortega and supporting cast member Gwendoline Christie. The two ended up getting pictures next to each other, which has the internet laughing over their extreme height difference, with one viral tweet from @LucaGuadagnegro remarking that Ortega looks like Christie’s Labubu:
It is, to be fair, an absolutely stark contrast in heights. A quick search tells me that Jenna Ortega is 5’1”, making her one of the few adult humans on earth that I would be taller than, and certainly putting her in the category of people we call “short.” On the flip side, Gwendoline Christie, known for being tall, is an impressive 6’3”. It’s rare to see two adults with more than a full foot of height difference between them, and Ortega does sort of look like an accessory here.
Of course, honestly, the same could be said for everybody else at the Wednesday event. When looking at the full group she’s standing with you, you see that Christie absolutely towers over everybody:
That said, I’m not sure calling Ortega a Labubu is fair. If for no other reason than that, while I’m no expert, the Labubus I’m familiar with tend to have smiles, oddly creepy ones that make it look like they’re about to go for your jugular, on their face. Ortega appears less than thrilled in this picture. Though perhaps she's just remaining in character as the perpetually unenthusiastic Wednesday.
Labubus have become something of the “it” fashion accessory of the day, and so Gwendoline Christie, looking absolutely fabulous in this picture, honestly looks like she needs one.
Speaking of the Game of Thrones actress and her work on this Netflix hit, we weren't sure if we'd actually see Gwendoline Christie in Wednesday Season 2. The character died in Season 1, but even the creators realized killing her off was a mistake.
But wait a minute, this is actually a brilliant cross-promotional opportunity. Netflix needs to get the Labubu people on the phone and license a line of Wednesday Labubus. Considering how popular both things are, there are going to be a lot of people who would want something like this. Please send me my royalties for this brilliant concept, care of CinemaBlend.
The first half of Wednesday Season 2 is currently available to view with a Netflix subscription. The second half of the season will premiere on Netflix's 2025 schedule on September 6.
