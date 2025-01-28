FBI: Most Wanted Boss Talks 'Accountability' In The Season 6 Winter Premiere, And It Could Get Messy For Nina

FBI: Most Wanted isn't easing the Fugitive Task Force into the 2025 TV schedule with the upcoming winter premiere, called "Moving On," and Nina in particular will have a lot on her plate. A series of deadly fires ties back to the 1985 MOVE bombing in Philadelphia, while Nina's sister turns to the agent in her time of need despite their rocky reunion earlier in the season. Executive producer David Hudgins shed some light on what's in store with CBS' winter premiere addressing "accountability."

If you're unfamiliar, the 1985 MOVE bombing involved the police department bombing residential homes in Philadelphia nearly thirty years ago as part of a conflict with the Black liberation organization known as MOVE. When members of the movement resisted being removed from a home, the police dropped two bombs onto a roof, resulting in a fire that was allowed to burn out of control, resulting in several deaths and lots of destruction.

And in "Moving On" on January 28, deadly fires will be targeted at the descendants of the people who caused that bombing all those years ago. As somebody who had never been taught in school about the MOVE bombing in 1985, I asked the showrunner: why was it the right tragedy for Most Wanted to delve into to start 2025? He answered:

We just thought it was a fascinating story about accountability and coming to terms with the past. It seemed to fit in well with Nina's story.

Penned by longtime Most Wanted writer/producer D. Dona Le and helmed by longtime Most Wanted director Jon Cassar (who has also directed in the Law & Order and One Chicago sides of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV Universe), "accountability" will evidently be a theme of the episode with a tie to Nina's story.

That's not necessarily to say that Nina has any kind of connection to that MOVE bombing that happened just shy of 30 years ago, though. Her sister Tink, played by Hannah Adrian earlier in Season 6, reaches out to her in her time of need, and Nina is hardly one to ignore somebody in need. The showrunner previewed how receptive she is to Tink reaching out in light of how they parted back in the fall:

Nina and Tink have a relationship outside of their father. Like many siblings, they share a connection that can't be broken easily. While they may not approach life the same way, they are there for each other when they can be.

While Nina seemed perfectly fine with cutting ties from her father in Episode 3 (available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription), that doesn't mean cutting off her sister as well, and fans will very soon see what that looks like for the agent. Whether that involves their dad remains to be seen, but either way, David Hudgins shared why the winter premiere is the right time to revisit Nina's extended family story:

We hadn't visited Nina's personal storyline in a while and the timing felt right.

Shantel VanSanten will appear in FBI's winter premiere before Most Wanted, with John Boyd only having high praise for his co-star in the Scolina relationship. See how FBI: Most Wanted meshes Nina's storyline with a case involving the 1985 MOVE bombing for accountability in the first episode of 2025 on Tuesday, January 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, after FBI: International in the wake of Vo's cliffhanger at 9 p.m. ET and FBI with Scola (still missing a permanent partner) in the spotlight at 8 p.m. ET.

You can also revisit earlier episodes of all three shows streaming on Paramount+ now.