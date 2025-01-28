'I Can't Believe You Guys Wrote That!' FBI's John Boyd Talks Scola Revisiting A Major Loss And The EP's Plan For Nina Crossing Over
Scola is going through it in FBI's Season 7 winter premiere, according to the actor.
FBI Season 7 is finally coming back to CBS in the 2025 TV schedule, more than a month after OA's deadly ordeal in the fall finale. Scola will be at the center of the action in the winter premiere, called "Descent," on January 28 when a terrorist plot involving commercial flights triggers his memories of when his brother died during the 9/11 attacks. Shantel VanSanten is crossing over from FBI: Most Wanted as Nina, and actor John Boyd opened up to CinemaBlend about the high stakes for Scola as well as what he was so excited to discover executive producer/showrunner Mike Weiss had planned for Scolina.
The threat facing the team in the winter premiere kicks off with an investigation into the death of an assistant U.S. attorney's, and the problems will escalate until they have a race against the clock to stop a terrorist threat. All in all, it sounds like the kind of crisis that FBI: CIA would be well suited for if that potential spinoff scores a series order. Scola, who has struggled with the death of his brother over John Boyd's 100+ episodes so far, understandably will have a lot on his mind. (You can revisit earlier episodes featuring Scola's feelings about his brother's death with a Paramount+ subscription.)
So, when I spoke with John Boyd about what Scola needs in a partner after losing Tiff, I also asked: just how high are the stakes for "Descent" as FBI's winter premiere? He shared:
Of course, FBI is not only set in New York, but films there as well, so it's no wonder that an episode with this subject matter would be "intense to shoot." I asked the actor if filming in the city makes an episode like this hit harder, and Boyd – an NYC native himself – said:
It's been some time since FBI revisited Scola's feelings about losing his brother, although both John Boyd's show and FBI: Most Wanted often feature Baby Dougie, Nina and Scola's son named in Douglas' honor. As a procedural, FBI doesn't always have running emotional storylines like this, and Boyd opened up about getting to revisit it:
It sounds like the timing couldn't be better for Scola to have Nina on hand as a source of support, with Shantel VanSanten crossing over from FBI: Most Wanted shortly before that show's winter premiere airs. John Boyd appeared on Most Wanted in the fall; now, it's VanSanten's turn as Nina on FBI. The actor only had good things to say about working with VanSanten again, as well as what the EP and the writers planned for their reunion:
Boyd of course didn't spoil everything that's going to happen in FBI's first episode of the new year, but "Descent" should be a pretty intense episode both for the agents on the job and Scola when it comes to memories of his brother. For a sneak peek at the case of the week, check out Jubal and Co. digging into what information they have:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, January 28 at 8 p.m. ET for the winter premiere of FBI Season 7, followed by the returns of FBI: International Season 4 at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted Season 6 at 10 p.m. ET. VanSanten will be back with the Most Wanted team by the end of the night, as the fall finale didn't end on a cliffhanger for her character. That's not the case for Vinessa Vidotto on International, though, as Vo's fate was uncertain when fans last saw her.
You can revisit all three shows' fall finales streaming on Paramount+ if you need a refresher, as well as the winter premieres after they air on CBS.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).