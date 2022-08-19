'Jurassic World Dominion' Video Interviews With Colin Trevorrow, Bryce Dallas Howard And DeWanda Wise
By Mike Reyes , Katie Hughes published
Watch 'Jurassic World Dominion's' Colin Trevorrow, Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise discuss the film's home video release and new extended cut.
"Jurassic World: Dominion" stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts) and writer/director Colin Trevorrow celebrate the film's home video release — which includes an extended cut of the film that showcases 14 extra minutes of story-filled footage — in this interview with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes on location in Malta. Watch as they discuss which new scenes they’re most excited for fans to see and how they feel about being a part of the “Jurassic Park” legacy.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:44 - The Scenes Bryce Dallas Howard and Dewanda Wise Are Excited For Fans To See In The Extended Cut
02:08 - Colin Trevorrow Explains Why The Extended Cut Wasn’t Released To Theaters
03:23 - Bryce Dallas Howard Describes Her Son’s Reaction To The New ‘Dominion’ Scenes
04:16 - The Scene Colin Trevorrow Most Wanted Back In The Film
05:14 - Bryce Dallas Howard And DeWanda Wise On Their Characters And Female Representation
09:16 - Colin Trevorrow Describes How He’d Return To The ‘Jurassic’ Franchise In The Future
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.