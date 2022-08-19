'Jurassic World Dominion' Video Interviews With Colin Trevorrow, Bryce Dallas Howard And DeWanda Wise

"Jurassic World: Dominion" stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts) and writer/director Colin Trevorrow celebrate the film's home video release — which includes an extended cut of the film that showcases 14 extra minutes of story-filled footage — in this interview with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes on location in Malta. Watch as they discuss which new scenes they’re most excited for fans to see and how they feel about being a part of the “Jurassic Park” legacy.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:44 - The Scenes Bryce Dallas Howard and Dewanda Wise Are Excited For Fans To See In The Extended Cut

02:08 - Colin Trevorrow Explains Why The Extended Cut Wasn’t Released To Theaters

03:23 - Bryce Dallas Howard Describes Her Son’s Reaction To The New ‘Dominion’ Scenes

04:16 - The Scene Colin Trevorrow Most Wanted Back In The Film

05:14 - Bryce Dallas Howard And DeWanda Wise On Their Characters And Female Representation

09:16 - Colin Trevorrow Describes How He’d Return To The ‘Jurassic’ Franchise In The Future