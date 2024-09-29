‘It Was Everything’: Kate Winslet Talks About Deep Connection Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind Shares With Her New Movie Lee
The 2004 movie is a core memory.
It's hard to believe Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind turned 20 earlier this year. Unlike the characters in the film, many will surely never forget the core memories the movie created the first time they watched the science fiction flick, which is about taking great measures to erase an ex from one's brain. And, as it turns out, Kate Winslet feels that way and shared her love of making the Charlie Kaufman film while telling us how it connects to her 2024 movie release, Lee.
CinemaBlend spoke to Kate Winslet about the making of her biopic, which recounts the story of how former model and eventual surrealist photographer Lee Miller ended up on the ground amid World War II. The photog documented some of the most striking images from that period in history. Winslet, who spent nearly a decade working on the film, discussed bringing on director Ellen Kuras, who served as cinematographer for Eternal Sunshine. When I asked Winslet if there was a moment from set years ago that sparked Kuras' hiring, she said this:
Despite the Holiday star being a proven movie star since her breakout in Titanic, getting Lee made ended up being a test of patience for the actress and her collaborators, who had a specific vision in mind. Per People, the actress recalled coming up against male executives who would ask her “Why should I like this woman?” Thankfully, she stood her ground for seven years of development, because the film beautifully captures a nuanced figure in history who deserves to be celebrated.
It's likely that the A-list actress' reunion with Ellen Kuras had something to do with this. If you’ve rewatched Eternal Sunshine lately, you probably know it’s still one of Kate Winslet’s best movies (and one of the most memorably poignant breakup films ever made). Winslet also said this during our exclusive interview:
There’s really nothing like working with people you already know and trust, and that was important to Kate Winslet for Lee, whether that be the cast or crew. (For example: Contagion’s Marion Cotillard and Winslet's co-star from The Regime, Andrea Risebrough, are among the biopic's ensemble). She also brought on actors she’s never worked with before, such as Andy Samberg in his first dramatic role, as Miller’s right-hand photographer on the battlefield, David E. Scherman.
On the whole, there's some seriously excellent filmmaking on display in Lee, thanks to the efforts of Kate Winslet, Ellen Kuras and their collaborators. That's just one of the reasons that you should check it out in theaters now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.