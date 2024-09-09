Kate Winslet Told The Story Behind Offering Andy Samberg His First Dramatic Role And The Sweet Reaction He Had

Andy Samberg is known for his comedic antics, as he's starred in some of the funniest SNL sketches to playing detective Jake Peralta on the critically acclaimed comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. But, last year, Samberg worked on the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation Lee, in which he plays real-life photojournalist David Scherman. Fellow actor Kate Winslet offered the part to him and recently told the story behind giving Samberg his first dramatic role as well as the sweet reaction he had.

The upcoming biopic Lee is based on the biography The Lives of Lee Miller, which is about model-turned-war photographer Lee Miller. She witnesses the horrors of WWII through her camera while capturing photos for Vogue magazine. Kate Winslet, who plays the titular role, told BBC about how taken she was by Andy Samberg’s audition for her new movie:

Andy Samberg, who, he plays Jewish photographer David Scherman who was sort of Lee's right hand man through the war, they were very close friends, and as a Jewish man himself, Andy Samberg, he really wanted this part, and he put himself out there, and he auditioned, and he really went for it. And I was the lucky one asked to make that call and say, 'We'd love for you to play this role.' And the first thing he said was 'My mum's gonna be so proud.'

Aw, that truly was a sweet reaction from Andy Samberg! Considering how movies can highlight Jewish-American experiences , I'd imagine it was a major honor for Samberg to take on the role of David Scherman. I’m sure the Hot Rod actor's mom, family and friends will be proud of what he brings to the big screen a swell.

Though the Lonely Island co-founder is known for being a funnyman, it's still somewhat wild to think that he hasn't truly dipped his toe into the realm of drama before now. Some may be tempted to think that such a switch-up would be hard for him. However, he apparently has a knack for it, as Kate Winslet continued to laud his performance in Lee:

It meant so much to him, and he's absolutely brilliant in the film. It's the first serious role he's ever played. He's known for comedy. But, he was just incredible and an amazing partner for me. I was very lucky to have him.

There are so many comedians who were excellent in dramatic roles like Robin Williams, Jim Carrey and Steve Carell. Such stars incredibly talented, considering that they've mastered both sides of the performing arts coin. It's been said by a number of actors across both spectrums of the arts that comedy is very difficult. So one would think that contributes to the ease with which some transition into drama.

Kate Winslet has worked with some incredible actors over the years and clearly knows talent when she sees it. Based on her account, audiences are sure to be moved by Andy Samberg’s performance in Lee. I can’t wait to see the fan-favorite actor's dramatic chops shine through. And here's hoping this won't be the last time he decides to dive into the genre.

Lee opens in theaters on September 27th, and be sure to read up on other titles on the 2024 movie schedule .