Kevin Feige Clarifies Why Now Was The Right Time For Marvel To Release A Secret Invasion TV Show
The Skrulls are coming.
By the time that Secret Invasion opens on the Disney+ streaming service on June 21, it will be almost a full calendar year since the last Disney+ show, She-Hulk. For some of that time, Marvel Studios was working on its movies. But the studio also has a full slate of upcoming Marvel TV shows that fans are anticipating, looking for ways that these stories might connect to the larger MCU story arcs. Some of it will involve the Multiverse. We’re looking at you, Loki Season 2. But with all of the Disney shuffling with regards to production schedules and release dates, why was this the right time for Secret Invasion?
Kevin Feige has a blunt answer to it. When asked during a press conference why Marvel Studios was releasing Secret Invasion now, the Marvel Studios President joked:
Novel concept. And maybe some verbal side at the Marvel criticism aimed at unfinished visual effects, and half-baked screenplays. Mind you, it’s easy to swing at Marvel when they are on top. Now they are figuring out their way forward, and Phase Four has given way to Phase 5, it’s important to establish some of the bigger battles. There’s Kang the conqueror, who comes with some serious off-screen issues. But there’s political intrigue that we expect to see in shows like Secret Invasion, and movies like Captain America: Brave New World and The Thunderbolts. To that end, Kevin Feige continued:
Reviews for Secret Invasion just dropped, and I can tell you that the first two episodes pack plenty of surprises as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) returns to Earth following his time on S.A.B.R.E. due to a developing situation with the Skrulls. Here’s all that we know about Secret Invasion, including cast and its streaming date. Make sure that your Disney+ subscription is up to date as of June 21, because this one is definitely worth your time. And you can also watch those deep-cut Disney musicals that are waiting for you on the streaming service.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley