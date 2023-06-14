Kevin Feige Clarifies Why Now Was The Right Time For Marvel To Release A Secret Invasion TV Show

By the time that Secret Invasion opens on the Disney+ streaming service on June 21, it will be almost a full calendar year since the last Disney+ show, She-Hulk. For some of that time, Marvel Studios was working on its movies. But the studio also has a full slate of upcoming Marvel TV shows that fans are anticipating, looking for ways that these stories might connect to the larger MCU story arcs. Some of it will involve the Multiverse. We’re looking at you, Loki Season 2. But with all of the Disney shuffling with regards to production schedules and release dates, why was this the right time for Secret Invasion?

Kevin Feige has a blunt answer to it. When asked during a press conference why Marvel Studios was releasing Secret Invasion now, the Marvel Studios President joked:

Now is the time because it was finished and ready to go and ready to be released to the world. It was ready! It was done. And that's when you show things.

Novel concept. And maybe some verbal side at the Marvel criticism aimed at unfinished visual effects, and half-baked screenplays. Mind you, it’s easy to swing at Marvel when they are on top. Now they are figuring out their way forward, and Phase Four has given way to Phase 5, it’s important to establish some of the bigger battles. There’s Kang the conqueror, who comes with some serious off-screen issues . But there’s political intrigue that we expect to see in shows like Secret Invasion, and movies like Captain America: Brave New World and The Thunderbolts. To that end, Kevin Feige continued:

Well, there are story points that people will see over the course of the series, obviously. But it really was, Jonathan (Schwartz) came into my office a number of years ago and said – when we were thinking about what kinds of shows to do on Disney Plus – he came in with this idea of translating the great Secret Invasion storyline from the comics in a darker, grittier spy show. Which we hadn't done. And we love to do different genres for everything. And this was an attempt to really dive back into things we touched upon in the Winter Soldier … but hadn't in a while. And really, delving into the tone of a spy show. And seeing a very different dynamic between Fury and Talos that we had seen in sort of our 1990s buddy action movie, Captain Marvel.