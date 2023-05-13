Amid Jonathan Majors' Legal Issues, He's Reportedly Started Dating A Fellow Superhero Movie Vet

Amid all the legal issues Jonathan Majors is currently involved in, he's reportedly started dating. It's been alleged that the Kang actor is now dating Meagan Good , who you may recognize as Super Hero Darla from Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The relationship is reportedly "fairly new," as the two were seen out together last week.

Over the last few weeks, Good and Majors have allegedly been hanging out, TMZ reports. The article notes that the two have gotten close recently, and said that the relationship is new. They were seen together at a movie in Los Angeles last weekend, however, it's still very unclear how serious the relationship is.

This news comes in the midst of the situation surrounding Majors and the assault allegations against him. He was charged with three counts of attempted assault, assault and one count of aggravated harassment and harassment in New York City after he was accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend in March.

Majors was arrested and charged with assault and harassment on March 25. After the report of his arrest came out, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star’s rep released a statement saying he’d “done nothing wrong.” Following this news, the U.S. Army pulled their ad campaign with him, he was dropped by his PR team and managers, and he was uninvited to the Met Gala.

In April, more women came forward with abuse allegations against Majors , and his lawyer spoke out against them, calling the claims “baseless.” He’s since been cut from another ad campaign for the Texas Rangers, was removed from the movie The Man in My Basement, and was not part of Micheal B. Jordan's promotion of Creed III being available on digital.

The actor and his lawyer have claimed he is innocent, saying Majors was “taunted” by the police officers after the first incident in March. Majors appeared virtually in court on May 9, where he was reminded of the restraining order that makes it so he can’t contact the woman involved in the case. He was also told he would have to appear in court in person next time, according to The Cut .

While the actor is set to appear in court on June 13, it seems like he’s started seeing someone new amid all of this.

Like Majors, Meagan Good appeared in a superhero movie on the 2023 film schedule as part of the Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast . Along with the DC movies, she has also been seen in Day Shift and Harlem.

The actress and her ex-husband DeVon Franklin separated in December 2021 after nine years together, per People , and their divorce was finalized in the summer of 2022.

As more news comes out about Jonathan Majors, his case and his alleged relationship with Meagan Good, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.