Marvel's Secret Invasion TV Show: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Disney+ Series

It was not until 2019 when the Skrulls were finally introduced into the Marvel movies timeline as the seeming villains of Captain Marvel. However, the shape-shifting alien race will soon be put front and center, along with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, in the Secret Invasion TV show on Disney+. The title of one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel TV shows is certainly not a misnomer as little has been revealed about it thus far (as per tradition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), but the things that we can tell you are pretty amusing, such as what inspired the story.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Secret Invasion Is Based On An Acclaimed Marvel Comics Crossover Event

There was a time in the mid-to-late 2000s when Marvel Comics was in need of a little reinvention with fans voicing their concerns over characters not acting like themselves, especially during the events of the story arc that would later inspire Captain America: Civil War in 2016. The solution they decided on was to explain that these heroes were not themselves at all, but had been replaced by Skrulls in disguise.

This phenomenon was fully revealed and came to a dramatic head in the epic, eight-part crossover event Secret Invasion, which was written by acclaimed former Marvel Comics writer Brian Michael Bendis and published in 2008. Considering how the Skrulls were reinterpreted as good guys in Captain Marvel, fans questioned how this popular arc would be adapted to fit in with the MCU timeline, but based on the series’ first trailer released during September 2022’s D23, it looks like it might not be too far a deviation from the source material after all.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Secret Invasion Will Premiere On Disney+ In 2023

Fans began to speculate that a Secret Invasion TV show was in the works when it was reported that a new “secret” series was in development by Marvel Studios in September 2020. At the Walt Disney Company’s Investor’s Day Expo in the following December, Kevin Feige formally announced Secret Invasion, proving the fan theories true.

Along with the first official trailer for the series, it was announced at D23 in 2022 that Secret Invasion would premiere on Disney+ in 2023. The exact day of that year we can expect to finally stream the series – which will consist of six episodes – has yet to be revealed.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

Samuel L. Jackson And Ben Mendelsohn Lead The Secret Invasion Cast

Before its title was officially revealed, Secret Invasion was merely announced as a spin-off series centered on Nick Fury at first. Indeed, Samuel L. Jackson is reprising the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director along with Ben Mendelsohn returning as Talos – a Skrull who, as the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed, has been working with (and occasionally posing as) Fury ever since they met in the mid-1990s. The show’s trailer also confirmed that Cobie Smulders is coming back as Maria Hill, along with Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes and Martin Freeman as Agent Everett Ross.

Among some of the other exciting additions to the Secret Invasion cast are former Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Malcolm X from the One Night in Miami cast), and Olivia Colman – the Academy Award-winning star of The Favourite and Netflix’s The Crown. Irish actor Killian Scott also has a role and Happy Gilmore’s Christopher McDonald is rumored to play Norman Osborn , a Spider-Man villain who actually plays a major part in the original source material. Speaking of rumors, some suggest Dermot Mulroney’s role is the MCU’s new U.S. President, according to CBR , while Fantastic Beasts star Carmen Ejogo’s character may remain a mystery until the show premieres.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

Thomas Bezucha And Ali Selim Are Directing Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios has been blessed with some talented filmmakers at the helm of some of the best Marvel movies and Disney+ exclusive TV shows thus far, such as the dual efforts of brothers Joe and Anthony Russo on 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame in 2019 most recently. And now a new duo will share directorial duties on Secret Invasion.

In May 2021, The Hollywood Reporter revealed the directors of Secret Invasion to be Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, both of whom are newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but have some amusing blips on their respective resumes so far. Bezucha is known for writing and directing the 2005 holiday dramedy The Family Stone and crime thriller Let Him Go in 2020 and Selim broke out in 2005 with the historical drama Sweet Land before earning gigs for TV shows like HBO’s In Treatment or the Hulu original miniseries The Looming Tower.

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

Kyle Bradstreet Is Writing and Executive Producing Secret Invasion

As for the showrunner of Secret Invasion, we have Kyle Bradstreet, whom Variety reports was first announced as the head writer and executive producer when the series was still known just as an untitled Nick Fury TV show. Bradstreet’s television career dates back to when he joined the staff of the short-lived James Purefoy-led drama The Philanthropist on NBC and really hit its stride when he was hired as a writer and producer on the acclaimed USA hit Mr. Robot, which earned him an Emmy Award nomination in 2015. That may be all the evidence I need to determine that Secret Invasion is in good hands and cannot come soon enough.

(Image credit: Marvel / Disney)

The U.K. Production Of Secret Invasion Wrapped in August 2022

Of course, as previously mentioned, we still have a rough estimate as to when the official premiere of Secret Invasion will be released on Disney+. However, according to The Ronin , cameras started rolling in London, England, in the Fall of 2021 under the working title “Jambalaya.” We also know from Samuel L. Jackson’s Instagram post, that production officially wrapped on August 12, 2022.

Even with the information we have, this still leaves us with many questions. For instance, which characters will be revealed as having really been Skrulls the entire time, is Emilia Clarke (or even Olivia Colman) meant to play S.W.O.R.D. director Abigail Brand, and how will the series’ inevitable plot twists change how all the previous Marvel movies are perceived and what to expect from upcoming Marvel movies ? We are certainly looking forward to when Secret Invasion drops on Disney+ to find out.