Chris Hemsworth Gets Honest About 'Super Depressing' Quentin Tarantino And Martin Scorsese Marvel Criticisms

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be the most popular thing on the big screen right now (and has been for the last decade-plus), but not everybody is a fan, and two prominent members of that club are legendary filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese. Whether it be the former saying that only "hired hands" direct MCU blockbusters, or the latter expressing that the movies are more like theme park rides than cinema, their criticisms have been well documented. As one would imagine, this commentary hasn't gotten a particularly positive response from the people who actually make Marvel movies, and that includes the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth.

The Australian actor, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2011 playing the titular role in Kenneth Branagh's Thor, was recently asked by GQ for this thoughts on the Marvel-related opinions from Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, and it's clear from his honest response that he takes the criticism personally. In fact, he expressed concern that his time in the MCU may lead to him never having the opportunity to work with two directors he holds in extremely high esteem. Said Hemsworth,

That’s super depressing when I hear that. There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.

Chris Hemsworth isn't the first Marvel star who has been put in the position to respond to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino's opinions. Black Panther star Danai Okoye responded directly to Scorsese's comments that MCU movies aren't cinema by touting her work alongside director Ryan Coogler. Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo in Eternals, defended the superhero blockbusters, but added that the two filmmakers have more than earned the right to their opinion.

For his part, Hemsworth is proud of what the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have done for theatrical distribution in the film industry, as they have consistently been amount the biggest box office draws since 2008 when Iron Man first wowed audiences. He recognizes that the dominance of the blockbusters has had its own impact, but expresses that he doesn't fully see the value of artists critiquing one another. He continued,

I’m thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas. Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know. I don’t love when we start scrutinising each other when there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is… I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic.

Chris Hemsworth has not yet worked with Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino, but he has collaborated with a number of acclaimed and talented filmmakers, including Michael Mann, Ron Howard, and Taika Waititi.

As of right now, Chris Hemsworth's own future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unclear, with the actor recently casting doubt about whether or not he'll make another movie as Thor. That being said, he is plenty busy, and fans will get to see his latest film next week when Extraction 2 becomes available to any and all with a Netflix subscription.