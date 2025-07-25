'Oh My God!' A Kevin Smith Classic Is Getting The 4DX Treatment That I Need To See At Once

As with any year of theatrical releases, the schedule of 2025 movies has been full of new and exciting thrills. With that in mind, there’s also a healthy amount of cinephiles that get hyped for repertory screenings. One of the most available examples of that latter is Dogma’s recent cinematic resurrection, which saw itself toured around the nation before going into wide release.

Should you have missed that hilariously holy comedy, don’t worry - it’s coming back, and in 4DX! Yeah, I’m surprised I’m actually able to say that; but Dogma is about to become an experience that feels truly religious. Scheduled to run in select Regal 4DX theaters on September 15, 17, 22, 24, and 29, this premium revamp’s coming came with a message that included this seal of approval from Brother Kevin himself:

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) A photo posted by on

I don’t know about you, but I’m having fun thinking about what this 4DX-perience could and should contain. Are we going to feel our seats swaying with Jay and Silent Bob as they bop during Serendipity’s dance at the strip club? Could we feel what Bartleby (Ben Affleck) felt when he loses his wings? More importantly - is the Golgothan going to trigger that scene's effects in odious fashion?

I think we can lose that last one, to be completely honest. Clearly there's no shortage of moments and characters that could be enhanced by 4DX 25 years later. Perhaps if this conversion does well enough, other studios will be inspired to give other classics this sort of premium treatment. I could think of a bunch of movies I've marked as potential IMAX re-releases that would fit this bill perfectly. (I'm looking at you, Speed Racer!)

After decades of Dogma’s rights drama kept the film out of circulation, those showings earlier this summer felt like divine entertainment. However, with a movie that has been unavailable through legal means for so long, a second cinematic revival only makes even more sense. Also, after Dogma's beautiful reception at Cannes, one could say that the picture's been proven to have aged quite well.

(Image credit: Smodcast Pictures / Iconic Events)

While I’d debate Kevin Smith’s claim that this movie is the potentially the only one worth a 4DX presentation (at least, until the potential release of Dogma II), I find it extremely rewarding that Dogma is coming home to the big screen again. And if it's successful enough to get Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back a 4DX campaign, it'll be more than prayers that made it happen.

This time around, there. are sets that can truly convey the epic journey that surrounds Red Bank, in the name of preventing armageddon. As a resident of this great state. I can say that road conditions and trying to find parking alone can make the simplest trip a full-blown odyssey unto itself.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should you be interested, tickets are actually on sale for Dogma as we speak. So make sure to check your calendar for those September dates mentioned above, and don't forget to tell your friends! Now if only we could get Kevin Smith’s dream Dogma popcorn bucket released for the occasion, we’d truly be in business!