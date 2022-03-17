Law And Order: Organized Crime Star Talks The Importance Of Nova And Bell's Relationship, Plus New Dangers On The Way
By Laura Hurley published
Law & Order: Organized Crime's Nona Parker Johnson explained why Bell and Nova's relationship matters, and what new danger is coming.
Law & Order: Organized Crime has officially closed the chapter on Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley, but that doesn't mean the criminal underworld of New York City has gotten any less dangerous for Stabler, Bell, and the rest of the Organized Crime Control Bureau. With Preston Webb, Congressman Kilbride, and the Marcy Killers taking over, Nova has never been so vital in her undercover position at Webb's right hand. Actress Nona Parker Johnson spoke with CinemaBlend about the new dangers Nova is facing, as well as the importance of her relationship with Bell.
Nova has been deep undercover for much of her time on Organized Crime so far, and she has worked her way up to a top position in the Marcy Organization. Her strongest ally is Sergeant Bell, played by Danielle Moné Truitt, who both oversees her undercover work and looks out for her even when Nova herself doesn't seem to. Nona Parker Johnson, who was promoted to series regular status for the rest of Season 2 with her own spot in the credits, opened up about working with Truitt for the Nova/Bell dynamic:
Nova and Bell might not be having the most fun whenever they have their covert meetings, but that's not the case for the actresses playing the characters! Nona Johnson Parker established how important Bell has become to Nova thanks to her presence during Nova's darkest times so far, and has trusted her judgment. Bell also has the unique position of interacting with Nova the cop as well as Nova in undercover mode at Webb's right hand, and there's a closeness there that neither really has with anybody else on the job.
In fact, it seems like even with the introduction of Nova's brother Derrick, there's a bond between her and Bell that can't quite be replicated. When I noted that Bell seems to know her character better than anybody else on the show, Nona Parker Johnson concurred:
Considering that the arc with the Marcy Organization on top has only just begun, it's probably safe to say that Nova might want to stop underestimating her relationship with Bell, because things will almost certainly get worse for her the longer she stays undercover. Her brother's arrival has raised the personal stakes for her higher than they've been since the death of Penda, and Webb has met Derrick.
Plus, Nova has found herself thrust into a position of greater power in the Marcy Organization, with Webb quite literally stabbing a man through the hand when he spoke out against her. The actress shared how her bloody promotion will change things for her moving forward in Season 2:
Poor Nova went from smiling at her brother preaching in church to seeing Preston Webb in the same room, and clearly had no idea that she was about to be promoted over all of Webb's henchman who had been in his service for much longer. Of course, she has shown unwavering loyalty to Webb – as far as he knows, anyway – so maybe that could keep her and her brother safe.
That's a big "maybe," however, and a clip from the March 17 episode – called "Guns & Roses" – indicates some tension between Bell and Nova as the sergeant has to remind her who she really works for. Take a look:
Organized Crime brought in SVU's Mariska Hargitay for a quick crossover to help kick off the Marcy Killers/NYPD gang storyline in the arc's first episode, and the Organized Crime team will seemingly be fighting Webb's organization on two fronts: Nova undercover with Webb and Stabler undercover with Denis Leary's Donnelly, after spending most of the first arc of Season 1 undercover as well. Also, another SVU veteran is on the way to Season 2.
The plot is only thickening for Nona Parker Johnson's Nova, so be sure to keep tuning in to new episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. OC closes out a full night of L&O action on the network in the 2022 TV schedule, with Thursdays starting with Law & Order Season 21 at 8 p.m. and continuing with SVU at 9 p.m. before moving on to Organized Crime.
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.