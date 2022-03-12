Law And Order: Organized Crime Is Bringing In Another SVU Vet To Connect The L&O Universe Even More

The Law & Order universe on NBC is bigger than ever now that the original series has joined SVU and Organized Crime on Thursday nights, and OC is on the verge of bringing back another SVU icon: Dann Florek as Donald Cragen. Stabler's former captain will turn up in an episode of Season 2 in April, although it may not be for a totally happy reunion.

Dann Florek will guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime's April 7 episode, which Give My My Remote reports is called "Can't Knock the Hustle" and will feature Stabler going to Cragen to try and get some answers after discovering that Donnelly's stories don't line up with what Stabler remembers of his dad at NYPD. Turning to Cragen is a smart move by Stabler, but needing his former captain to clear the air about his long-dead father doesn't really set the stage for the warmest and fuzziest reunion.

Cragen was one of the longest-running regulars on Law & Order: SVU before retiring in Season 15, and in fact has one of the strongest legacies in the L&O franchise: Dann Florek was a regular on the original Law & Order for several years in the early '90s, a fixture on SVU from its launch to 2013, and now making an appearance on Organized Crime.

Despite the strong connections between SVU and OC, Mariska Hargitay is the only SVU star to make regular appearances on the spinoff, aside of course from Chris Meloni as Stabler. Cragen's return – even if only for a one-off guest shot – is a lot to be excited about as it solidifies the ties between the L&O shows even further. And honestly, there may be less tension in Stabler's reunion with Cragen than there was in his reunion with Benson, unless he also gave Cragen a confusing letter about his feelings!

Florek coming to Organized Crime actually happens in the same season that he came back to SVU, as he was one of the multiple alums who returned to the long-running show for the milestone 500th episode. He didn't have a huge role, but it was fitting that he had some kind words for Benson in the very big episode of SVU. After all, he was her captain going all the way back to her days as Stabler's partner as a young detective.

Unfortunately for any fans who may have been hoping to see Cragen, Stabler, and Benson all together again, Mariska Hargitay reportedly will not appear in "Can't Knock the Hustle." She did have a part to play in the recent episode that kicked off the Season 2 arc following the end of Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley, which will usher McDermott over to CBS. It's presumably only a matter of time before Benson pops up on OC again; for now, fans can look forward to the arrival of Cragen.

Dann Florek will arrive on Organized Crime to reprise his role as Donald Cragen on Thursday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m. and the original Law & Order revival at 8 p.m. If you want to revisit the days of Captain Cragen on SVU, you can find the full series streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now. For more viewing options now and in the coming weeks, check out our 2022 TV schedule.