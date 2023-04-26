Law And Order: Organized Crime's Karen David Hypes The High-Stakes International Storyline And Working With Chris Meloni: 'He's A Legend!'
Karen David comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime for a very high-stakes case, and she opened up about her character and working with Chris Meloni.
Law & Order: Organized Crime is on the verge of returning after a brief break, and the new case brings in none other than Fear the Walking Dead and Legacies actress Karen David to play a diplomat in very real danger. This means Stabler and the rest of the team will be working to get to the bottom of an assassination attempt with some sky-high stakes. The actress spoke with CinemaBlend about making her Organized Crime debut, including the perks of working with the legendary Christopher Meloni and joining the Law & Order universe as a longtime fan.
Karen David plays Diya Laghari, a UN diplomat from India who came to New York City with a mission on behalf of her country in the new episode, called “A Diplomatic Solution.” With roles in shows like Fear the Walking Dead and Legacies, David has plenty of experience in dramatic projects, but is also known for her performances in the musical comedy Galavant and her festive turn in the When Christmas Was Young TV movie. The actress opened up about coming to OC to play a very different kind of character than she's played before:
Plenty of fans can undoubtedly relate to the comfort of watching episodes of the long-running Law & Order and SVU to unwind. While fans of OC (currently only in Season 3) will have to wait until the new episode on April 27 to see everything that’s in store, it seems safe to say that Diya Laghari is not going to be confused with Galavant’s Princess Isabella! The actress continued:
All signs point toward a visit to New York that is anything but a joy for Karen David’s character, but the actress only had good things to say about joining a TV universe she was already a fan of and working with the cast, led by Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt as Det. Stabler and Sgt. Bell. When I noted to David that it’s rare to find somebody with as much TV experience as Chris Meloni, she responded:
Between Law & Order: OC and SVU alone, Chris Meloni can boast more than 300 hours of network television, so it would be strange if he wasn’t an expert in the world of Law & Order! While Stabler may not always be the most warm and open guy in primetime (unless you’re Olivia Benson and he’s trying to make amends), that clearly wasn’t the case with the actor welcoming Karen David as a guest star.
Karen David of course didn’t spoil all the details of everything to expect from the episode on April 27, but her mention of Meloni as a scene partner suggests that some interesting scenes between the diplomat from India and the NYPD detective are on the way. The actress previewed how high the stakes are with the arrival of Diya in New York and the assassination attempt:
Detective Elliot Stabler has been called many things over the 20+ years since he debuted on NBC, but “diplomatic” probably isn't the adjective that comes to mind for most fans! It should be interesting to see what he and Diya make of each other, since they clearly have very different parts to play in “A Diplomatic Solution.” Stabler doesn’t always have the most patience for politics; how will he deal with a diplomat?
Fortunately, the wait for the answer to that question and the arrival of Karen David as Diya Laghari isn’t too much longer. The “A Diplomatic Solution” episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime will air on Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m. and Law & Order at 8 p.m. For a taste of what’s on the way, check out the promo:
You can revisit earlier episodes of Law & Order: OC streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now. The show was officially renewed for Season 4 earlier this month, although with a shorter episode count that raises some Law & Order universe questions. Another crossover with SVU is also on the way to reunite Chis Meloni’s Stabler and Mariska Hargitay’s Benson again before summer hiatus, so keep staying tuned to NBC’s Law & Order Thursdays!
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
