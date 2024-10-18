Law And Order Finally Introduced New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold As Riley's Brother, But Katee Sackhoff Was A Fun Surprise

Spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of Law & Order Season 24, called "Big Brother."

Law & Order packed a lot into the first two episodes of the fall 2024 TV schedule, including introducing Maura Tierney as the new lieutenant and bringing Mariska Hargitay over from Law & Order: SVU for a crossover. The third episode of the season, called "Big Brother," delivered something that I at least have been waiting for: New Amsterdam alum Ryan Eggold as Riley's brother Matt. Eggold's casting was announced back in August; what I didn't know was coming was a guest appearance from none other than Katee Sackhoff as well, and it was the best kind of surprise.

Despite the fact that Katee Sackhoff is a pretty big name in the realm of sci-fi thanks largely to Star Wars and Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order didn't promote her appearance in the same promos that were hyping Ryan Eggold. That's somewhat understandable, as she was playing a defense attorney rather than a major character like Eggold as Riley's brother, so hyping her role might have really come across as over-hype. Plus, it was a fun discovery when I spotted this in the first few minutes of the episode:

(Image credit: NBC)

In the episode, Ryan Eggold's and Katee Sackhoff's characters were more or less on the same side, even if the former was playing somebody much more pivotal than the latter. Matt had information that could put a killer behind bars, but Sackhoff's defense attorney was facing off against Nolan to try and keep that from happening. Matt ultimately changed his mind about snitching, which could have made him a big problem for Nolan closing the cast.

He did ultimately get the guilty verdict, and Riley realized that he needed to hold his brother accountable after a conversation with Shaw that really showed off what Mehcad Brooks told us about the partners' dynamic. If Matt ends up behind bars, I have to wonder if we'll see him again in another Riley-centric episode. It was nice to see Ryan Eggold back on NBC, and his accent as Matt alone was proof that he can play characters who are very different from New Amsterdam's Dr. Max Goodwin.

It's easier to imagine a scenario for Katee Sackhoff to drop in and out from time to time. The Law & Order universe obviously delivers a lot of courtroom drama, which requires a defense lawyer to go up against the ADA of the week. Perhaps Sackhoff could turn up every once in a while.

Sackhoff is largely known for her work in genre projects, ranging from live-action work in The Mandalorian to Battlestar Galactica to The Flash, plus voice roles in projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Batman: The Long Halloween, and Watchmen: Chapter 1 as Silk Spectre. She can also join the ranks of Law & Order stars who played more than one character after a relatively rare non-sci-fi appearance in L&O Season 19.

Whether we see her back on Law & Order ever again, the action is continuing in Season 24. Check out the promo for the next episode, which will be available streaming via a Peacock subscription after it airs live:

Law and Order 24x04 Promo "The Meaning Of Life" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

New episodes of Law & Order air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ahead of new episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 26. You can find both shows streaming on Peacock, as well as Law & Order: Organized Crime. OC previously aired on Thursdays along with L&O and SVU before being switched for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 to become a Peacock original. Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Found now airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBC Thursdays.