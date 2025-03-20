As Law And Order Rips From Very Recent Headlines For The Next Big Murder, Here's Why Guest Jesse Metcalfe Thinks It'll Be 'One Of The Most Popular Episodes'
Jesse Metcalfe opened up about the high-stakes new Season 24 episode.
The Law & Order franchise has been ripping from the headlines for many years, including with the original show's revival in 2022. The next new episode of Season 24, called "Folk Hero" in the 2025 TV schedule, is delivering an investigation inspired by pretty recent events, and guest star Jesse Metcalfe of Desperate Housewives fame opened up about why it could be one of the most talked-about episodes from the whole season.
"Folk Hero" airs on Thursday, March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streams next day with a Peacock subscription, with Metcalfe playing the kind of character he definitely never portrayed as a Hallmark star. As Sgt. Danny DeLuca, he'll team up with Det. Riley to track down the killer who assassinated the CEO of an insurance company. The promo confirmed that it was pulled from the headlines, and it's clear that this will be the Law & Order take on the late 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City and subsequent manhunt.
Speaking with CinemaBlend, Jesse Metcalfe confirmed that the episode finished filming "only a little over a month" before it airs on NBC, meaning that the show really didn't waste any time in adapting the real-life story to a Season 24 episode. When I asked the former John Tucker Must Die cast member what it was like for him to make his franchise debut in a ripped-from-the-headlines episode, Metcalfe shared:
The actor, who came to Law & Order as a fan of the original show as well as the spinoffs, only had good things to say about the episode that introduces Sgt. DeLuca. "Folk Hero" will also be an installment that takes full advantage of filming on the streets of New York City. Metcalfe went on:
One of the risks of filming in New York City in February is bitterly cold weather, but Metcalfe made a case for why that paid off for this episode of Law & Order. He shared that he and Reid Scott were "outside all day, every day" for more than a week, which makes "what you're doing feel very real and gets the adrenaline going." He went on:
If that's not a clear enough sign that Riley and DeLuca will be in the thick of the action during "Folk Hero," Jesse Metcalfe went on to share that he really "loved the action" of the episode. He shared:
It remains to be seen if DeLuca will turn up on Law & Order again, but Metcalfe is certainly willing if the opportunity arises. When I noted that it's impressive to see what the show is able to pull off in action-packed episodes on the schedule of a network TV show, he responded:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The wait for the finished product is nearly over. "Folk Hero" airs on Thursday, March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and the promo sheds a bit more light on the case that was ripped from the headlines and adapted into a story for this corner of the Law & Order universe. Take a look:
You can also stream new episodes the day after they air on NBC via Peacock, as well as other past episodes. NBC's Law & Order Thursdays were different in the 2024-2025 TV schedule with Law & Order: Organized Crime's move to Peacock, although SVU kept the 9 p.m. ET time slot. All three shows will nevertheless air on the same night once more when Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 gets a special primetime premiere on April 17.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Watching Jason Momoa Try And Show CinemaBlend His Lobo Look Is Iconic, But It's Jack Black Asking For A Cameo That Really Got Me
Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt Stepped Into The 1980s For Mix Tape, And The Actress Shares Why She Took Such A Sharp Turn Away From Regency To Rock And Roll