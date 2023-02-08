Legion Of Super-Heroes’ Yuri Lowenthal Talks How Working On The Animated DC Movie Compared To His Time On The 2000s Legion Animated Series
This man knows his way around the Legion of Super-Heroes
The next chapter of the Tomorrowverse is finally here, with Legion of Super-Heroes following after last year’s Aldis Hodge-led Green Lantern: Beware My Power. The latest of the animated DC movies sees Meg Donnelly’s Supergirl traveling to the 31st century to attend Legion Academy, and among her classmates is the Daxamite known as Mon-El, voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, who’s no stranger to this DC Comics superhero team. Lowenthal, who also voices He-Man these days, previously lent his vocals to the Legion of Super-Heroes animated series that aired from 2006 to 2008, and the actor went over with CinemaBlend how working on the Legion’s new movie compared to his time on the show.
Yuri Lowenthal starred in the Legion of Super-Heroes animated series both as both Superman and Kell-El, a.k.a. Superman-X, a clone of the Kryptonian made in the 41st century who was partially inspired by the Mon-El from the comics. A decade and a half after the show ended, Lowenthal is now getting to voice Mon-El proper in this Warner Bros. Home Entertainment release, and when I asked what it was like getting to return to the Legion after so long away, he answered:
This Legion of Super-Heroes animated movie follows a few years after the team was spotlighted in Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, but this time around, the Legion as a whole has a bigger role to play, with one of the other notable members including Brainiac 5, voiced by Harry Shum Jr. (who’s looking to play a villain in a live-action superhero movie next). And like most of the flicks from the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line, Legion of Super-Heroes falls into PG-13 territory, whereas the Legion of Super-Heroes animated series was obviously geared towards younger viewers as a Kids’ WB offering. As such, I was curious about how Yuri Lowenthal felt about participating in a Legion project that handled these characters with a more mature hand. Here’s what he had to say:
Despite the Legion of Super-Heroes animated series’ Superman-X not being a direct adaptation of Mon-El, I was curious about if Yuri Lowenthal pulled from that performance at all when he was hired to play Mon-El in the Legion of Super-Heroes animated movie. The actor explained why he chose not to do so with the following:
You’ll have to watch Legion of Super-Heroes for yourself to see how Mon-El specifically fits into the picture, though like with Superman-X, there are some darker elements to the character. Legion of Super-Heroes was directed by Jeff Wamester, who was particularly “excited” to tackle this team, and Josie Campbell, who wrote the script, already has a good idea on what she’d like to see from a live-action Legion of Super-Heroes movie. The cast also includes Darren Criss, Matt Bomer, Jensen Ackles, Cynthia Hamidi, Gideon Adlon, Ely Henry, Robbie Daymond, Yuri Lowenthal, Eric Lopez, Darin De Pau, Benjamin Diskin, Victoria Grace, Jennifer Hale, Daisy Lightfoot, and Zeno Robinson.
Legion of Super-Heroes is now available to own Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray. After you’re done watching it, break out your HBO Max subscription to check out the past Tomorrowverse installments and plenty of other DC content.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.